Remalia, our mind is Remalia

The national team started the Spanoulis era on a positive note and Vasilis Skoundis recalled Lambros Constantaras' ever-relevant movie quote.

Yesterday I wrote here about the coolness and coldness that Vasilis Spanoulis put into the national team talk…

Nothing could be more true, because by the end of the night, the players (except for the not-so-painful, but eager and dedicated Thomas Walkup) responded to their coach's… order and absorbed the shivers and the shivers.

It certainly didn't happen automatically and logically.”I push a button and the fat comes out.”!

Pulse, spontaneous And… Mavrogialouros

As Dionysis Papagiannopoulos says in the film, “it didn't happen properly.”There is also an honor”…

I refer to the special indicative scenario of Minister Mavrogialouros “There should be vibrancy and enthusiasm in the minister's reception.” And Krusas, the leader of the party, replied “I have arranged the spontaneity”!

In Neo Faliro, spontaneity was unrestrained, predetermined and chic: of course there was a positive projection of the world, but emotions were (re)born during the competition, and the rest is history.

The Immaculate Mysteries in SEF

The first chapter of history was written nowhere, but in the holy temple of the field of peace and friendship where we partook of the holy mysteries 37 years ago!

In 1987, Spanoulis was a five-year-old boy who was transfixed by the television in his home in Larissa.Big crowd, big passion” Ever since the inception of the national team and its accession to the throne, it has emerged…

Then Kostas Politis was standing in front of the counter…

In 1999, when the national team last competed in the SEF, coach Kostas Petropoulos…

Now, a quarter of a century later, SEF has taken the Greek team home again, with Spanoulis the ticket, and whatever happens…

The Dollar and Injustice

Yesterday I falsified the motto on the dollar bills and put the phrase “” under its own capital.In Spanoulis We are faith”: Obviously Philis isn't God, and he aspires to be one, but if he gets the job done and fulfills the long-held and demonic desires of the Greek basketball tribe, good for him!

However, with this statement, I feel that I have done injustice to the soldiers, and I hasten to make reforms: it is not enough to be the leader of the pack, they must certainly coordinate with his orders and those who line up behind him. …

Last night, the choir may have played a little wrong at times, but when the concert was over, a job well done!

The “Big three”Vasilakis And The “Final Count”

They mostly took care of it at trial.”Big three” Dinos Mitoglou, Kostas Papanikolaou and Tomas Walkup contributed 54 points, 23 rebounds, 11 assists, and Vasilakis Charalambopoulos (forgotten by many) also had seven steals, and the nostalgia didn't miss…

In fact, nostalgia flooded our feet yesterday because the delicious Imar at SEF also had the requisite musical background, none other than the “Final Countdown” to the sound of which the national team blew their noses out of the dressing room. to the playground.

This whole atmosphere, like an ancient ritual, awakened memories, reawakened experiences, touched emotional feelings, subjected emotions to gymnastics and did not unite …

The National Team is back!

Here also the miseries, lusts, desires born if she appears, but suppressed…

Walk on the Champs-Elysées and “a very, very large one.”

The next big goal is here too, and it certainly won't be achieved solely by the light of Spanoulis, the return to SEF and the musical background.

The road is open until Ethniki sees the Eiffel Tower up close and walks on the Champs Elysees, but can be long and difficult!

Yes, I don't deny that a positive and promising background is being created, as Spanoulis said yesterday, when Panagiotis Giannakis threw him and his then teammates into the deep end, ​​”I believe in this generation. Can do something big”.

Thucydides and Schroeder

After all, I must add the two bugs that stuck to the glove…

One is Thucydides' catchphrase, “bad times”That is, opportunities do not wait, so we must grab them by the hair!

On the way to Milan and Berlin in the summer of 2022, when the national team was enjoying a phase of complete cosmopolitanism and relegation after several years, we said, hoped and hoped the same thing, but damn!

Jifos because Dennis Schroeder was waiting for us in the corner and he gave us a bite!

“Bloody Hell”!

The second film is directed by Lambros Constantaras towards his three sons, revealed in the film ““Ren as a Lamb” And it is considered primarily in favorable circumstances…

In the hope that I may not be misunderstood, I mention, indeed, that even my son-in-law may not be exempted from caution and credit, I use the first person plural …

“Remalia, our mind is Remalia. Our mind is good Remalia”!