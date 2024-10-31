Aris: Positions in the Euro Cup group after the big “double” in France

Aris “escaped” with a big 88-91 win at home to Burg for the EuroCup, going 2-4 and getting back into the qualification challenge.
Results of the sixth match of the Euro Cup:
Tuesday 29/10
Wolves – Besiktas 93-78
Hamburg Towers – Turk Telekom 89-77
Badalona – Gran Canaria 76-78
Wednesday 30/10
Bahçeşehir – Trefl 79-67
Cluj – Venice 86-78
Tsedevita Olympia – Hapoel Jerusalem 83-94
Ulm – Trento 84-82
Happol Tel Aviv – Buduchnost 92-72
Burke – Ariz. 88-91
Valencia – Lidcombelis postponed
The standings of the two Euro Cup groups
The first group
-
Baheşehir 5-1
-
Gran Canaria 5-1
-
Happol Tel Aviv 4-2
-
Ulm 4-2
-
Besiktas 3-3
-
The Wolves are 3-3
-
Buduchnost 2-4
-
Batalona 2-4
-
Trento 2-4
-
Treffle 0-6
The second group
-
Valencia 5-0
-
Burke is 4-2
-
Habol Jerusalem 4-2
-
Tsedevita Olympia 4-2
-
Clue 3-3
-
Turk Telecom 3-3
-
Tuesday 2-4
-
Venice 2-4
-
Litcombelis 1-4
-
Hamburg Towers 1-5
Next (Seventh) Match Day of Euro Cup:
Tuesday 05/11
20:00 Trefl – Besiktas
21:00 Trento – Badalona
21:00 Bakhshsehir – Hapoel Tel Aviv
Wednesday 06/11
18:30 Turk Telecom – Cluj
19:00 Litcombeleys – Hamburg Towers
19:30 Sedevita – Burg
20:00 Ariz – Valencia
20:00 Hapoel Jerusalem – Venice
20:45 Buduchnost – Ulm
22:00 Gran Canaria – Wolves