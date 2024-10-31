Aris: Positions in the Euro Cup group after the big “double” in France

Aris “escaped” with a big 88-91 win at home to Burg for the EuroCup, going 2-4 and getting back into the qualification challenge.

Results of the sixth match of the Euro Cup:

Tuesday 29/10

Wolves – Besiktas 93-78

Hamburg Towers – Turk Telekom 89-77

Badalona – Gran Canaria 76-78

Wednesday 30/10

Bahçeşehir – Trefl 79-67

Cluj – Venice 86-78

Tsedevita Olympia – Hapoel Jerusalem 83-94

Ulm – Trento 84-82

Happol Tel Aviv – Buduchnost 92-72

Burke – Ariz. 88-91

Valencia – Lidcombelis postponed

The standings of the two Euro Cup groups

The first group

Baheşehir 5-1 Gran Canaria 5-1 Happol Tel Aviv 4-2 Ulm 4-2 Besiktas 3-3 The Wolves are 3-3 Buduchnost 2-4 Batalona 2-4 Trento 2-4 Treffle 0-6

The second group

Valencia 5-0 Burke is 4-2 Habol Jerusalem 4-2 Tsedevita Olympia 4-2 Clue 3-3 Turk Telecom 3-3 Tuesday 2-4 Venice 2-4 Litcombelis 1-4 Hamburg Towers 1-5

Next (Seventh) Match Day of Euro Cup:

Tuesday 05/11

20:00 Trefl – Besiktas

21:00 Trento – Badalona

21:00 Bakhshsehir – Hapoel Tel Aviv

Wednesday 06/11

18:30 Turk Telecom – Cluj

19:00 Litcombeleys – Hamburg Towers

19:30 Sedevita – Burg

20:00 Ariz – Valencia

20:00 Hapoel Jerusalem – Venice

20:45 Buduchnost – Ulm

22:00 Gran Canaria – Wolves