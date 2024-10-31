Top News

Aris: Positions in the Euro Cup group after the big “double” in France

October 31, 2024
Arzu

Aris “escaped” with a big 88-91 win at home to Burg for the EuroCup, going 2-4 and getting back into the qualification challenge.

He left with a big “double”. France The tuesdayWon 91-88 Burke Go 2-4 and force his opponent to 4-2 after six games Euro Cup.

Results of the sixth match of the Euro Cup:

Tuesday 29/10

Wolves – Besiktas 93-78

Hamburg Towers – Turk Telekom 89-77

Badalona – Gran Canaria 76-78

Wednesday 30/10

Bahçeşehir – Trefl 79-67

Cluj – Venice 86-78

Tsedevita Olympia – Hapoel Jerusalem 83-94

Ulm – Trento 84-82

Happol Tel Aviv – Buduchnost 92-72

Burke – Ariz. 88-91

Valencia – Lidcombelis postponed

The standings of the two Euro Cup groups

The first group

  1. Baheşehir 5-1

  2. Gran Canaria 5-1

  3. Happol Tel Aviv 4-2

  4. Ulm 4-2

  5. Besiktas 3-3

  6. The Wolves are 3-3

  7. Buduchnost 2-4

  8. Batalona 2-4

  9. Trento 2-4

  10. Treffle 0-6

The second group

  1. Valencia 5-0

  2. Burke is 4-2

  3. Habol Jerusalem 4-2

  4. Tsedevita Olympia 4-2

  5. Clue 3-3

  6. Turk Telecom 3-3

  7. Tuesday 2-4

  8. Venice 2-4

  9. Litcombelis 1-4

  10. Hamburg Towers 1-5

Next (Seventh) Match Day of Euro Cup:

Tuesday 05/11

20:00 Trefl – Besiktas

21:00 Trento – Badalona

21:00 Bakhshsehir – Hapoel Tel Aviv

Wednesday 06/11

18:30 Turk Telecom – Cluj

19:00 Litcombeleys – Hamburg Towers

19:30 Sedevita – Burg

20:00 Ariz – Valencia

20:00 Hapoel Jerusalem – Venice

20:45 Buduchnost – Ulm

22:00 Gran Canaria – Wolves

See also  Early Christians: Father Clemenes "shown" by Manolis as his grandson's father - Newsbomb - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *