Bad weather: Three days with storms and falling temperatures

According to the new forecast of the director of EMY, Thodoris Kolitas, bad weather with extreme events will affect the country’s landscape from Thursday 29/8 to Saturday 31/8.

According to a post on X, the week will start with limited instability through Wednesday, but the scene will change on Thursday, with temperatures dropping and winds no higher than six Beauforts.

🎯Weather of the week

✅Limited instability through Wednesday, but more intense events in areas we saw during the Thursday-Saturday three-day period. The temperature drops gradually and the winds never exceed 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.

— Theodoros Kolitas (@kolidasti) August 25, 2024

Next days temperature

Sakis Arnautoglou, with a new post on Facebook, charts the temperatures for the next few days.

The week starts with 31 degrees on Monday, 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, then gradually falling to 34 degrees Celsius, 33 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, September 1.

EMY: Forecast for Thursday and Friday

Thursday 29-08-2024

Clear weather at first, gradually becoming cloudy in continental and Ionian areas in the afternoon and afternoon, with local showers and scattered storms. The weather will clear in the evening.

Winds will be west northwest 3 to 5 and inland in the Dodecanese at 6 Beaufort.

The temperature will drop slightly.

30-08-2024 Friday

A few clouds gradually increasing over the mainland and sporates and there will be localized showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and afternoon. The weather will clear in the evening.

Winds will be northwesterly 3 to 5 and easterly Aegean 6 locally in Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.