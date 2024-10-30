From ‘no coaching issue’ to the sacking of Alonso and… Vitoria

Coverage of Alonso on Sunday night (27/10) and after the 1-1 draw with Aris, to Alafouzou’s decision to “anoint” Rui Vitoria after their agreement.

Within 48 hours the (temporary) support for Diego Alonso’s face, then the “X” with Aris in OAKA – a continuation of the managerial card given to the Uruguayan technician for weeks – became… sacked, with Portuguese Rui Vitoria set to succeed him on the “green” bench. .

Alonso’s sacking on Tuesday night (29/10) seemed surprising given Panathinaikos’ official stance after Sunday’s (27/10) match at OAKA that “… there was no question about the coach”. Internally, however, the entire process does not “wake up” this way.

A coaching “problem” has been at Panathinaikos for several weeks, which has been pointed out several times Sports 24 and emissions “The Show Must Go On” And “Game Night”.

6 from Derbyher October with Olympiakos at OAKA – despite discussions at the top and Alonso continuing as usual on the team’s bench – Panathinaikos entered the market looking for a successor situation.

He could not find what he was looking for, but the great shock of the tragic loss of Jorge Baldak delayed the developments for a while until the final with the Uruguayan technician.

Sunday (27/10) Support Sunday (27/10) After a… crazy racing weekend, all three of Panathinaikos’ rivals lost and the “Greens” didn’t take advantage, getting stuck in a 1-1 draw. With Aris, he was “screaming” from afar that he didn’t have a long term horizon. However, a successor option has not yet been found (compatible with the list, but with the goals of the team), “Clover” prefers to wait a few more days before finalizing their decisions.

“Quiet” contacts for 15 days

Panathinaikos made “quiet” contacts with prospective technicians for at least 15 days. Gustavo Boget has been around as a “candidate” for a long time, but it is certain (and not only) that he will “burn out” very quickly in the eyes of the world, and on the contrary … middle-class and not a particularly solid solution.

Marinos Ouzounidis, who was on the Panathinaikos bench from December 2016 to May 2018, was also put on the carpet during one of the most difficult periods in the club’s modern history. In addition to (provable) ability, he also had popular support.

However, since Monday (28/10), Vitoria’s case, which had been sniped earlier, fell very strongly on the table. An option that is compatible with both the team’s roster and goals, as he “put smoke” in the championship with Benfica (2 championships, 2 cups, 1 Super Cup, Champions League quarter-finals). 2016).

Agreement with Alafuzos

There was contact between Yannis Alafouzou and the Portuguese coach, both parties reached a verbal agreement and the “divorce” with Alonso continued.

The Iberian coach is expected immediately in Athens on Wednesday (30/10) or Thursday morning (31/10). However, the succession situation will be finalized in a few hours as the entire squad will travel on Wednesday (30/10) to attend George Baldock’s funeral.

In any case, Rui Vitoria Panathinaikos will be on the bench for Sunday’s (3/11) “Panthessalikos” match against Volos, barring a dramatic reversal.