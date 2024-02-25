PAOK 1-3: Up two minutes into the doubleheader and back to winning ways

PAOK had a dark 70 minutes against Panaitolikos at Akrinio, but two goals in two minutes managed to turn the tide and finally return to positive results with a 3-1 win.

PAOK, despite being better for most of the game against Panaitolikos, fell behind 1-0 from the 5th minute and dark for 70 minutes in Akrinio, except for the first quarter, but two goals in two minutes and protagonists Živković and Konstantelia turned the tide and eventually secured a 3-1 victory. Back to the results.

In addition to three goals, two braces and a disallowed goal, the double-header was able to secure three points and close the gap on top-of-the-table AEK to a single point again.

On the other hand, Agrinio's team made a great effort to get a positive result, they played openly, they had chances and surely only Yannis Petrakis could be satisfied.

Lucescu's men were good but unlucky for most of the match, they made several stages and it was characteristic that they finished the tournament with 18 finals.

xgoals of the match Panaitolikos – PAOK

SPORT24/OPTA



Panaytolikos made a great entry

PAOK entered the Akrinio Stadium with elimination in mind, albeit with several changes compared to the eleven that played against Panathinaikos in the Betsson Greek Cup.

As a result, Agrinio took to the pitch well in the first few minutes and within a minute were threatening to find the goals. Early on, Hatzitheodoridis made a scissor kick across the area in the 4th minute, and the next minute the Greek midfielder sent his team the ball to left field with a “lightning” shot from outside. Leading.

Two goals were unfortunate for PAOK

Ten minutes into the game, PAOK increased their performance and began to threaten Panaitolikos' goal in an attempt to equalize. In fact, Lucescu had a cross to execute a mistake by Murk in the last 13 minutes, when every move from Panaitolikos was stopped at the feet of the players.

Just before the end of the first half, Yiannis Konstantelias made a brilliant effort in a small gap and the shot was deflected back into Chaves' right upright post.

At the same time, Panaitolikos' only threat was Sengelia's shot, which Zivkovic impressively turned into the corner.

Transfer to PAOK, chance for Panaitolikos

The second half started with a change for PAOK and a phase for Panaitolikos. Lucescu replaced Zima with Samata in an attempt to attack his team. Akrinos won 2-0 in the 48th minute with Hatchidiodoridis again as the protagonist. Then, Panaitolikos' midfielder Zivkovic headed home for a corner after chasing down the PAOK defense for a mistake.

PAOK slowly increased their pressure and looked for an equalizer in more ways than one, starting with Constantelias firing a cross in the 52nd minute.

While in the 60s PAOK scored with Constantia after Desboto's cross from the right, but after a phase check by VAR, the Bulgarian was ruled offside from Samata's pass.

PAOK's turn in two minutes

Ten minutes later, the visitors were able to level the match when Constantias was on the receiving end of the ball, spun and passed to Sastre who entered the area, took a cross shot, the ball found Torrejon and deflected Panaidolico into his own net for 1. -1.

With the cross, PAOK mainly stole the ball and attacked from the left. The ball deflected off Andrija Zivkovic, and the Serbian striker sent a superb shot past the right post and into Chavez's net to make it 1-2 with a double header.

Panaitolikos – The best performances and statistics in PAOK

SPORT24/OPTA



Panaitolikos (Petrakis): Chaves, Mladen, Huanpi, Hatzitheodoridis (68' Fr. Duarte), Torrejon, Sengelia (68' Dias), Tsingaras (81' Peres), Joao Pedro (81' Lomonaco), Malis, Stagic, Liavas (81' Mavrias).

PAOK (Lucescu): Z. Zivkovic, Sastre, Kenziora, Koulierakis, Rafa Soares (73' Otto), Marcos Antonio (63' Ozdoev), Meite, Despodov (81' Schwab), Constantelias, Murg (63' A. Zivkovic), Tzimas (46' ) Samatha).