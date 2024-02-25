France: Artificial coma player after head-butt in Bordeaux-Quincamp match

The most important battle of his life was fought by Albert Ellis Bordeaux! The Girondins' striker in the first seconds of the match against Guincap for the second category of France He collided badly with his opponent and collapsed on the field, raising the alarm for medical staff.

A crowd immediately gathered around the unfortunate footballer, who was taken off the field on a stretcher about eight minutes after the collision after receiving first aid.



















According to “L'Equipe”, although the player was conscious on the way to the hospital, he was finally admitted. Synthetic ComWith reasonable signs of severe head injury!



















According to French media in Bordeaux, there is great concern over the condition of the Honduran striker, who is now in intensive care at a local hospital.

For the record, despite Ellis' very serious injury, the match went on as usual and Bordeaux eventually won 1-0.