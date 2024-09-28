Brutal crime in Corfu: 68-year-old man dies – his wife,…

Heinous crime A 68-year-old man was infected in Corfu in the Perama area.

The unfortunate man was found dead by his wife and their 11-year-old daughter, who also informed the police.

The victim is shocked sharp object on the shoulder.

Forensic department and medical examiner have reached the spot for post-mortem.

According to the information, a 68-year-old man aged 49 and a citizen of Russia during the period 2022 – 2023 has been involved with the police for incidents of domestic violence.

The 68-year-old’s child and wife have been shifted to the Corbu Security Unit.

According to the police report, officers who went to the scene found the 68-year-old lying on the bedroom floor, lying on his back, naked with a wound under his left collarbone, while the EKAV station declared him dead.

During the autopsy, her daughter’s clothes were found covered in blood and a knife was found around the house, and in particular, a bag was found in the garbage can.

Also, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had been dealing with domestic violence issues for the past two years.

Specifically:

-On 02-1-2024, he A.D. Akhilion, 68, filed a case against the 49-year-old for “domestic bodily harm” which happened on 02-01-2024 at 10:00pm inside their home in Perama, Corfu. The wife was arrested.

-On 01-19-2024, a case was filed in AT. 01-18-2024 and 01-17-2024 at 23:00 in Perama, Corfu, Achilleion by a female against a male for “domestic bodily harm and threats”. Where was he arrested?

On 14-07-2022 he A.D. On 13-07- 2022 between 20:30 and 1, the husband filed a case against Akhilian and his wife for “domestic bodily harm and intimidation” “defamation” and “expropriation of foreign property”. 14-07-2022 at 00 PM in Castellanos, Middle Corfu. The woman was arrested and on 14-07-2022 she registered a case of “domestic bodily harm and intimidation” against her.



