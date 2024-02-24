Manchester United-Fulham 1-2 – Soccer

After going 7-1-0 in 2024, The Manchester United She also returned to bad habits last year Defeated 2-1 at home to Fulham In a wonderful way!

The match went wrong for the “Red Devils” in the 65th minute, oh Busy Frozen Old Trafford, with Maguire na It recovers Erik den Haag's team in the 89th minute.

When the home team's friends believe they can cause an upset nine minutes into stoppage time, The Iwobi To tease United with the perfect finish in 90+7!

The shock defeat left Den Haag's side in sixth place, while the Londoners secured their first double since the Premier League this year.

The Aston Villa On the other hand, he took another decisive step to get out of the Champions League 4-2 by Nottingham Forest At home and tied for 4th place.

Watkins (4') and Douglas Lewis (29', 39') gave Unai Emery's side a big early lead, Niagate (45+5') and Gibbs-White (48') put the visitors back in the game before Bailey set up. The final result came in the 61st minute.

From there, the Crystal Palace Oliver Klausner's debut on the bench saw Burnley beat Burnley 3-0 (68' Richards, 71' Io, 79' pen. Matata). Everton Double tap BrightonBut the ten-man “Seagulls” were 1-1 at stoppage time (90+5' Dunk – 74' Branthwaite).

26th Match Schedule:

Wednesday (2/21)

Liverpool-Luton 4-1



(56' Van Dijk, 58' Hagbo, 71' Diaz, 90' Elliott – 12' Ogbein)

Friday (23/2)

Chelsea-Tottenham Adjournment

Saturday (24/2)

Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest 4-2



(4' Watkins, 29', 39' Douglas Lewis, 61' Bailey – 45+5' Nyacked, 48' Gibbs-White)



Crystal Palace-Burnley 3-0



(68' Richards, 71' Io, 79' Ben Mateta)



Manchester United-Fulham 1-2



(89' Maguire – 65' Bassey, 90+7' Igwobi)



Brighton-Everton 1-1



(90+5' Dunk – 73' Brandwide)



Bournemouth-Manchester City (19:30)



Arsenal-Newcastle (22:00)

Sunday (25/2)

Wolves-Sheffield United (15:30)

Monday (26/2)

West Ham-Bradford (22:00)

Schedule for next (27th):

Saturday (2/3)

Everton-West Ham (17:00)



Brentford-Chelsea (17:00)



Newcastle-Wolves (17:00)



Nottingham Forest-Liverpool (17:00)



Tottenham-Crystal Palace (17:00)



Fulham-Brighton (17:00)



Luton v Aston Villa (19:30)

Sunday (3/3)

Burnley-Bournemouth (15:00)



Manchester City-Manchester United (17:30)



Sheffield United-Arsenal (22:00)

