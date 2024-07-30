Olympiakos, Transfers: Yaremchuk is officially in red and white

Olympiakos have officially announced the acquisition of international Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Roman Yaremchuk, who has been in Greece since yesterday morning, has completed the formalities to complete his transfer to Olympiakos, and Prayas announced after signing his new contract.

We remind you that on Sunday night (28/07), the Belgians announced that they had reached an agreement with the “red and whites”. Bruges 3.5 million euros to buy the 28-year-old forward.

In fact, the international striker signed a contract with the club for the next four years. The player competes with colors Dynamo Kyiv, Kent, Benfica, Valencia And BrugesTransfers cost more than 25 million euros.

Olympiakos’ announcement about Yaremchuk:

«PAE Olympiakos announced the acquisition of 28-year-old forward Roman Yaremchuk. The international striker was born on November 27, 1995 in Lviv, Ukraine.

He joined the infrastructure ranks of Dynamo Kyiv from Karpaty Lviv, with whose first team he played after a loan to Oleksandria (17 appearances, six goals).

In the summer of 2017 he was bought by KAA Gent. He made 152 appearances and scored 61 goals in a four-year spell with the Belgian team before moving to Benfica (47 appearances, 9 goals). In the summer of 2022, he signed for Club Brugge, with whom he played 32 games, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Last season, he played on loan from Club Brugge at Valencia (29 appearances, four goals).

Yaremchuk was capped 58 times for Ukraine, with whom he played at Euro 2024, scoring the winning goal against Slovakia. He has scored a total of 16 goals with his representative team, he has also represented at the U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.

Welcome to Olympiakos, Roman».