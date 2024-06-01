Borussia Dortmund – Real Madrid 0-2: Mythical Queen for the 15th time! (video)

With goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior in the last twenty minutes, Real Madrid defeated the mighty Borussia Dortmund (2-0) and won the Champions League for the 15th time in its history and the sixth time in the last ten years.

Do the Germans always win in the end? Wrong sir Gary LinekerThe end always wins Real MadridWhen it comes Champions League! In the first half he was forced by a great game Borussia Dortmund, Rani “scored” twice in the last twenty minutes, winning 2–0, winning the trophy for the 15th time in the last ten years (eleven finals) and the sixth time. And, for the first time, he was undefeated in the entire event, in his own event.

Without any specific problems, Mr Edin Terzic Didn’t book any surprises in the eleven, coming off the bench as expected after lining up for the fourth consecutive match. Marco RoyceIn his last game in his jersey Prussia.

Basic o Tony Cruz In the last match with her RealIn which the Carlo Ancelotti started him Thibaut Courtois Under the posts instead of the goal until the final Andrei Lunin And this Eduardo Kamavinga In midfield to replace the injured Aurelian Choumeni.

Dortmund Chance Recitation!

The final started very… upside down, in the first minute three (!) fans invaded the pitch and managed to take a selfie with one of them. Vinicius Jr Centuries until he got rid of them… defense to do. As leaked, there was a financial motive for the invasion.

The Queen, as expected, had the initiative of the movements from the start, the Westphalians waiting for their chance, well closed at the back, mainly focused on dunking. Vinicius Jr And this Marcel Sabitzer fall upon crossWhenever he got the ball.

The Julian Brandt He missed the first good chance of the final (14′) with a cross shot from inside the box. Niklas PhilkrugWho could have been offside anyway.

That prospect was the prelude to a nightmare quarterback for their defense RealWhere Dortmund He missed three big chances to take the lead. In the 20th minute, Mats Hummels He finds him with a wonderful deep ball Karim Antigemi At the back of the defence, but the young striker didn’t make the right decision as he was alone in front of him CourtoisTried to pass the Belgian on the way out, but was closed and not well placed.

Instead, he did it three minutes later Philkrug Through the area, the ball hit the left post of the Madrid goal and passed agonizingly to the Germans in front of the line before being cleared by the Madrid team.

Real, despite having a high percentage of the ball (68%), is clearly not comfortable and somewhat “answer” opportunity Bellingham Defense drove away, with Prussia Counterattack and get him out quickly Backfilling Put through the area to make an impressive saving o CourtoisWestphalia deny an undoubtedly deserved goal.

Madrid tried to equalize the situation, and they succeeded somewhat, but without really threatening the home team Gregor KobelMade by Sabitzer Hard by a dangerous shot Courtois (41′), after the ball bounced in front of him.

Really woke up…

No doubt there will be some intensity after the break… rads from him AnjalotiThe Real Came even harder and threatened to take his free-kick directly before the first five minutes were even over cross He was very difficult Gobel And header out Dani Carvajal Corner resulting in a save by the Swiss goalkeeper. He did in ten seconds what he couldn’t have done in 50 minutes.

Her pressure Dortmund It was persistent and suffocating, but Real He pressed well now as he made sure of another good chance in the 57th minute when he broke through the O area Carvajal He didn’t hit the shot as well as he would have liked, and Gobel matched him Ian Massen To prevent danger.

Madrid opted to give Westphalia the ball at half-time, which didn’t seem to be a problem even at this stage, although they had to go back to threatening in the second half until the 63rd minute, after a cross BackfillingThe Philkrug Caught a powerful header – fished, the ball stopped in a well-placed spot Courtois.

…and Carvajal scores!

In the 69th minute, Real After his cross, her biggest chance up to that point was lost Vinicius o (almost invisible in the first hour of the game) Bellingham He couldn’t hold his head in front of him GobelThe ball goes wide.

Despite his constant debates Anjaloti Along with his son and partner David, he made the first conversion DerzicHe was replaced in the 72nd minute by a tired Antigemi RoyceThe sole survivor of the lost 2013 finals, with Hummels.

The possibility of extra-time now seemed more likely, but in the 74th minute, Real’s special relationship with its own company made its presence felt again. His corner cross From left, the best title… Dani Carvajal At the first post (!) and 1-0 to the Queen, almost out of nowhere.

The Spanish right-back, outstanding throughout, became the fifth Real defender to score in the final, after Marquitos (1956), Sergio Ramos (twice, 2014 and 2016) and Marcelo (2014).

His goal Carvajal A stunned Borussia and Real team immediately looked to capitalize, slipping away to win 2-0. BellinghamBy Niko Sloderbeck You have to intervene to prevent it.

Speed ​​was clearly hers RealIt was his mistake that cost him a second big chance cross Brought out again by GobelBy Derzic For everyone to play with the entrance Tony Mullen And Sebastian AleTake out Julian Brandt And Emre San.

New opportunity with him Eduardo KamavingaIts excellent shot by O GobelHe soon made it 2-0 again with his header Nachos After the corner.

Title Seal of “Golden” Vinicius!

The Real He deserved 2-0 and achieved it with the most favorite footballer to win the “Golden Ball”. Massen’s big mistake, oh Bellingham serves Vinicius Jr And the Brazilian put Cobalt 2-0 into the final.

‘Vinny’, his team’s most active player in attack, became the first Brazilian to score in two finals. Champions League, two years ago he presented the trophy against Liverpool. Kylian (Pope), you will have a lot of competition in Madrid…

Now it’s time for celebrations, oh Anjaloti Keep him Luka Modric instead cross Borussia didn’t give up and headed to beat them both PhilkrugBut the goal was disallowed for offside.

The finale found her Real Another trophy and legend to celebrate Anjaloti to reach five (!) Champions League They had a total of seven as coaches and two as players. The blessed, but very talented, Italian …

Borussia Dortmund (Edin Tercic): Copeland – Rierson, Hummels, Schloderbeck, Machen – San (81′ Mullen), Brandt (81′ Alle), Sabitzer – Sancho (87′ Pino – Kittens), Pilkruk, Antjemi (72′ Reus).

Real Madrid (Carlo Ancelotti): Courtois – Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy – Valverde, Kroos (85′ Modric), Kamavinga – Bellingham (85′ Joselu) – Rodrigo (90′ Ender Militau), Vinicius Junior (90′ Lucas Bathgeth).