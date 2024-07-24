Yiannopoulos on Newsbomb.gr: Strong storms and hail are coming in the next few hours

After a fortnight of heat, The weather turned 180 degrees with them Meteorologists Be advised that rain and storms are expected. Meteorologist said Panagiotis Yiannopoulos At Newsbomb.gr, clouds are expected Central Macedonia. In other parts of the country, the Weather It will be generally clear, but there will be rain from the afternoon and scattered storms, mainly in the mountains.

“The heat has brought high temperatures. The areas we saw this afternoon will be storms mainly in Thessaly and Macedonia. Thrace will not be affected.” said the meteorologist Panagiotis Giannopoulos on Newsbomb.gr

As mentioned by the meteorologist “Strong storms are expected, possibly with hail.”

Today the wind They will blow northerly from 3 to 5 and seas temporarily inland 6 Beaufort. The temperature will drop slightly. It ranges from 34 to 35 degrees Celsius in northern continents and their islands and 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in other continents.

“Tomorrow, temperatures will be the same as today, and we expect localized rain and storms in eastern Macedonia and Thrace from noon-afternoon. However, showers will occur in Evia, Sporades, eastern mainland and eastern Peloponnese and Attica.“, he added.

“Friday and SC weather will be summery and clear, with northerly winds over the Aegean and eastern Aegean at Beaufort 6. Temperatures will drop slightly to 37 and 38 degrees. He informed.

“In the next few days, there will be a slight increase in temperature towards the end of July, but nothing special. From July 30 to August 2, the temperature will reach 37 degrees.“, he added.

Temperatures are predicted to rise by 2 degrees from August 10. He informed.

Weather radar now by WINDY using GFS, ECMWF and NEMS forecast models





Detailed weather forecast from EMY for Tuesday, July 23

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: initially some clouds temporarily increased in central and eastern Macedonia and gradually in the remaining areas with local rain and scattered storms. These events will be temporarily intense, mainly in central, eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Improvement is expected from evening.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 and Thrace Northeast 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 21 to 36 degrees Celsius. 2 to 3 degrees lower in western Macedonia.

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Mainland, Western Peloponnese

Weather: Generally clear, with occasional local clouds in the afternoon and afternoon with localized showers over continental areas and isolated storms mainly in the mountains.

Wind: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and Ionian Northwest 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 23 to 35 to 36 degrees Celsius. In Epirus the minimum is 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Some clouds will increase temporarily during the afternoon and afternoon, with localized showers and isolated thunderstorms. An improvement is expected later in the afternoon.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and locally east northeast 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 22 to 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: Generally clear with some temporary clouds in Crete.

Wind: West Northwest 4 to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 24 to 33 to 34 and up to 35 degrees Celsius in Crete.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Clear.

Wind: Northwest 4 to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 25 to 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Thessaly

Weather: A few clouds increased temporarily with localized rain and scattered storms. An improvement is expected in the evening.

Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and east northeast with same intensity.

Temperature: 24 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Attica

Weather: Clear at first. During the afternoon and afternoon, clouds will form and there is a chance of localized showers or isolated storms, mainly over the mountains.

Wind: North 3 to 4 and East 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 25 to 37 to 38 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas will experience a maximum of 2 to 3 degrees less.

Thessaloniki

Weather: A few clouds will increase quickly and there will be localized showers and scattered thunderstorms. Improvement is expected from evening.

Wind: Variable 3 and southerly 4 Beaufort in the afternoon and afternoon.

Temperature: 23 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Wednesday 07-24-2024

Mostly clear weather with clouds and local rain in most areas except Halkidiki, Eastern Thessaly and Sporades. From noon, clouds will form everywhere else on the continent and there will be localized rain and occasional storms in Macedonia, Thessaly, Styria and Epirus. Events stop in the evening in most areas.

Northerly winds 3 to 5 and temporary local 6 Beaufort on seas.

Temperatures will drop to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius in northern continents and their islands, and 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in other continents.

Forecast for Thursday 07-25-2024

In eastern Macedonia, Thrace and central and western Macedonia gradually increased clouds with local rain and storms in the afternoon. In the rest of the country, the weather will initially be generally clear, but from the afternoon, clouds will form over the mainland, Evia and the northern Aegean, with localized rain and occasional storms. Events will be intense in Thrace and eastern and central Macedonia. Progress from the evening.

Winds will be north 3 to 5 and inland at 6 Beaufort seas.

Temperatures across the country will see a slight drop further and fluctuate around normal levels for the season. It ranges from 33 to 35°C in northern continents and 35 to 37°C in other continents and islands.

Forecast for Friday 07-26-2024

Clouds increased temporarily with scattered showers and storms in central and eastern Macedonia and improved in the evening. In the rest of the country, the weather will be generally clear, but in the afternoon there will be occasional clouds over continental areas and localized rain in the east.

Winds will be northwesterly, Ionian 4 to 6 and inland 7 Beaufort weakening from the evening to 3 to 5 elsewhere and Aegean inland to 6 Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.

Forecast for Saturday 07-27-2024

Mostly clear with occasional cloud over continental areas by mid-afternoon, so local rain likely over mountains.

Winds from northerly directions will be 3 to 5 Beaufort on the Continental and Ionian and 4 to 6 initially in the Aegean and gradually up to 7 Beaufort inland.

Temperatures will rise slightly, mainly in the north.

