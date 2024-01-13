Takes 2-3: Decline Continues to 2024

League





Sevilla came back from two goals down but were eventually beaten 2-3 by Alaves at the Ramon Sanchez Pitejuan.

Sevilla did everything to avoid a third straight defeat in La Liga, but failed. The likes Two goals down the lead but found the winning goal in the 90th minute to walk away with the win 3-2 From “Ramon Sanchez Pitjuan” for her 20th match dayLeaving his enemy behind.

The Andalusians started with their best 20 minutes this season, chances, a post and a good look and… they were punished. In the first half, Basques took advantage of their chances with Novel Tenaglia and Quique Garcia, resulting in Quique putting Sanchez Flores' men's efforts on the canvas.

Rafa Mir, Jibril Shah, Mariano Diath and Juanlu brought in the turnaround. Indeed, reducing the score, in the 82nd minute, Lucas Ocampos leveled the game with a penalty and raised the confidence of the fans in the stands, before Ruben Duarte destroyed them again in the end.

Results of the 20th match

Seville – Alaves 2-3 (70' Mir, 82' Pen. Ocampos / 26' Tenaglia, 40' Garcia, 90' Duarte)

(70' Mir, 82' Pen. Ocampos / 26' Tenaglia, 40' Garcia, 90' Duarte) 13/01 15:00 Las Palmas – Villarreal

Las Palmas – Villarreal 13/01 17:15 Mallorca – Delta

Mallorca – Delta 13/01 19:30 Athletics – Real Sociedad

Athletics – Real Sociedad 13/01 22:00 Betis – Granada

Betis – Granada 14/01 15:00 Almeria – Girona

Almeria – Girona 14/01 17:15 Cadiz – Valencia

Cadiz – Valencia 30/01 22:00 Barcelona – Osasuna

Barcelona – Osasuna 31/01 22:00 Atletico – Rayo Vallecano

Atletico – Rayo Vallecano 01/02 22:00 Getafe – Real

