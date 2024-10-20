Kate Curby: “This is the reason I broke up with Dionysus Shinas, nothing else”

“Like him, I do jealous scenes, but without the voices and hysteria, everything is quieter,” admits Kaidi Curby.

Kaity Kirby appeared on Cypriot television with Tassos Trifonos on Sunday afternoon, during his concerts at the moment. In an interview after all that, among many other things, the beloved singer talked about her personal life and her relationship with her husband Dionysis Shinas.

In particular, Kaity Curby noted, “From the first moment I laid eyes on Dionysus, his kindness, his good heart, his generosity and his kindness. Dionysus is a modern-day hero. I’ll tell you the truth, even if it sounds exaggerated, he and Dimitris are the kindest people I’ve ever met. Both. So This man made me feel like a queen.

“I don’t know if a man with his millions could make me feel this way. I saw him, I loved him, my heart beat for him. I couldn’t ignore how I felt because I had to weigh whether he was famous, obscure, popular, had money or not. They don’t count for me. Dionysis has a very strong personality and that is what has kept me going for 30 years. We are equals in this relationship. For my part, yes, we fell asleep fighting many times. I keep my face, but we never sleep. But my back was turned as if I was sleeping alone. I make jealous scenes like him, but because one does not give rights to the other, everything is calm without shouting, hysteria.

“Many times the press has “broken up” us, but now I don’t see it, I don’t hear it,” Katie Corby said in her new TV interview on Sunday afternoon, adding that infidelity will not be a factor. Section for her. “You can’t lose someone precious from your life just because you saw a prettier, younger girl than you, and something clicked for him at that moment. Bad lies, we women, when we have a baby, head over heels for it, and the man comes second.”

“For him, his wife is always the priority, but the baby comes first for us, and the lies are bad. When it’s not, it comes second and 30 years go by, you can’t put him up against the wall. Knock on wood, it shouldn’t happen to me, it could have happened, I don’t know, But if you’re right, you’ll understand because you think.”

“If he told me he was in love with another woman, God forbid, I wouldn’t spend five minutes trying to change his mind. I’d let him go, because if your man says he’s in love with someone else, you’ve lost the game, and I know that trying to keep him makes you look ridiculous. That’s why “I can get a divorce. Nothing else,” insisted Karbi later.