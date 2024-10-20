In Crete, Panathinaikos prefers the duo, first for Baldak and then for counter-attack

Amidst the grief and huge psychological “burden” of the tragic loss of George Baldock, Panathinaikos players are called upon to find the strength to emerge victorious today (20/10, 18:00 COSMOTE SPORTS 2 HD, LIVE from SPORT24 ) match with OFI in Heraklion.

and chasing down a giant double against OFI in “The. Vardinogiannis” (the season premiere of Inside Borders), first for their lost family member, then trying to start a counterattack again after starting to become completely anemic. The first two months of the season.

After Baldak’s untimely loss, it was not easy for anyone to overcome their pain and grief and fully commit themselves to a match where Panathinaikos could have nothing but victory (and competition). After all, each person reacts differently to such a tragic event.

On the other hand, everyone has developed a feeling within themselves that this particular game surpasses the game itself. And all are called to the field (and) to give something more for their lost friend and brother.

On the field, Diego Alonso had to manage these days – in addition to the psychological burden of the entire team – and other competitive situations.

. Panathinaikos, who travel to Heraklion without their captain Fodis Ioannidis on the pitch after a concussion on the striker in the derby with Olympiakos (6/10), will rule him out for matches against Chelsea (24/10) and Mars (27). /10).

Bartlomiej Drakowski has missed days in therapy due to discomfort with his addiction, and although he “will be” in the squad for the match against OFI, he will not start in the starting lineup.

His international management

Accordingly, careful management should also be done with players who have had international commitments in the last two weeks, especially those who have made big trips with their national teams, such as Facundo Bellistri (Athens-Uruguay-Peru-Uruguay-Athens). and Azedin Unahi (Athens-Morocco-Central African Republic-Morocco-Athens) and significantly overloaded.

With the data available hours before the cross, “Thin Jetwai (right) and Ingi Ingason (left) in the central defensive duo.

In print, one question is about Willian Arrow’s partner. If Alonso chooses Adam Serin or Azedin Unahi is given a starting shirt at “8”, Tasos Pakacheta will be at the same time at “10”.

Tet will start on the right “wing” of the attack, Filip Juricic is leading on the left, while the favorite for the top “9” of the attack is Alex Zeremechev, based on the last tests for a few days.

Return of Viennese

Alonso was included in the 22-man squad after three matches, with Giorgos Vagiannidis, who had been “activated” back into the team’s game plan, as well as Giorgos Nikas, while the injured Fotis Ioannidis (adductor’s meningitis) and Philippe Max (inflammation). leaving the ankle) again followed a personal plan.

Giorgos Nikas was among the players who traveled to Heraklion, while Hortur Magnussen, Eric Palmer-Brown and Dimitris Limnios left. In detail, the Panathinaikos squad for today’s (20/10, 18:00) match against OFI consists of Dragovski, Loadingin, Lilo, Viannidis, Schenkfeldt, Zega, Unai, Sporer, Ted, Bagsetas, Ingason, Serin, Mancini, Maximovsini, Maksimovski. Jedvai, Mladenovic, Kotsiras, Pelestri, Jeremekaev, Juricic, Nikas and Arau.