‘I am sure that personal obsession and targeting, political leadership and institutions will intervene forcefully’

Dimitris Giannakopoulos issued a detailed statement to the statements of Giorgos and Panagiotis Angelopoulos during the KAE Olympiakos press conference on Sasha Vesenkov.

KAE Panathinaikos AKTOR’s owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos issued a detailed statement in response to the joint press conference between KAE Olympiacos, George and Panagiotis Angelopoulos on Thursday (25/7). At SEF for a presentation by Sasha Vesenko.

Dimitris Giannakopoulos’ report in detail:

“Yesterday’s disappointing official statements from KAE Olympiacos surprised many, but mainly confirmed what everyone now understands. It is very easy to attack someone you cannot reach and it is very convenient to find dozens of excuses to cover this weakness. Yours.

Personally, I’ve learned and walked with this conviction over the years, despite my constant surprises at the complete lack of self-criticism that leads to solid and now proven stagnation and decline.

It is too simple for me to provoke a discussion about the past millions of loans to banks and PPC, the unemployment of hundreds of workers, the enormous consequences for the society of Elefsina and the unimaginable debts of the long-suffering Halivorkiki. only that.



As a Greek citizen I can assert myself about how ridiculous it is to be paid 500,000 euros by public television for the television rights of an A2 group.

I could mention for hours my efforts, verbally and in writing (the partners of KAE Olympiacos are indisputable witnesses), my public statements, my vigorous handshakes, my actions against violence, through which a reconciliation would take place. Improvement not only in the game, but in general.

It would be very simple for me to list all the times I have said competition is necessary for a healthy sport, and Olympiakos has the right to have its own stadium just like us who have invested millions of euros trying to maintain and renovate a stadium. It becomes a reference point for everyone. The disconcerting disparity between both operating and rental costs over these decades could have been flagged by me as an attempt to continue whining and frustration, but instead I accepted a great challenge rather than denying it, because -among other things- it doesn’t exist. Not enough cafes to exploit (!).

I have consciously chosen not to file complaints, lawsuits, lawsuits and appeals for every challenge and defamation, and I do not accept official-level dialogue between businessmen representing basketball as “valet-handling”, illegal disclosure of personal data and shameful positions used by thugs. Shameful references to how bad I’m doing to the game, not the teams, and seeing the heights reached by my own actions in basketball around the world, especially these damning imaginings of the shadow men behind and behind me – they should. Now I am well aware that I act alone and always in the light.



However, everything has a limit, and that limit has long since passed. In KAE Olympiacos they are particularly strong, as indicated in a very characteristic and special style (for me, this personal obsession and goals only show me weakness), but I have blind faith in Greek justice. He was created not to judge by might. But judgment should be given based on law. This is what I will inevitably do from now on.

Finally, in complete connection with the previous, shocking from yesterday’s official position of KAE Olympiacos, which I will really focus on and highlight in all legal ways is very important for the existence of our state. It is unacceptable to illegitimate the concession passed by the Greek Parliament in the public interest, to tarnish the Prime Minister, Ministers and Members of Parliament and thus make a mockery of the entire parliamentary process. At the same time openly and insisting that “you know we are strong in some respects”, threaten and pressure the political establishment and its leadership!

I am sure that our political leadership and institutions will strongly intervene and give a befitting response to such positions.

A strong man loses his power the moment he calls it out publicly. I have always – because of upbringing and because of my worldview – sided with the weak of this world.

PS: Giving both OAKA and SEF groups on the same terms was proposed and implemented, apparently half-heartedly, because we accepted the proposal and you did not. Consult your force for details.”