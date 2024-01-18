Worry for Kate Middleton: Head scar and Prince William's arrival

Prince William stands by his wife Kate Middleton as she recovers in hospital after stomach surgery.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales, 41, visited his wife in hospital after Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales, 42, had undergone “scheduled abdominal surgery” the day before.

Prince William was photographed leaving a private London clinic at around 12.35pm. Thursday local time. According to British newspaper The Telegraph, he drove himself to the hospital.

“Kensington Palace will therefore only provide updates on Her Royal Highness's progress when there is substantial new information.”

According to the report, Prince William plans to spend as much time as possible with Princess Kate as she recovers from her hospital stay and balances daily visits with caring for her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — at home in Windsor.

“Mysterious” scar

Kate had a three-centimeter scar on the left side of her head from childhood. It was first seen in 2011 when the princess held her first solo royal engagement at an official private party at Clarence House. This was confirmed as a result of an operation performed when he was a small child.

The official statement described it as “a scar from pediatric surgery” but said the details of the surgery were a private matter. Royal sources confirmed it was a “very serious move” but declined to comment further.

However, surgeons at the time said the scar was unlikely to be the result of a tumor and was likely caused by the removal of a genetic marker.

morning sickness

She was hospitalized for three days with severe morning sickness in 2012 while pregnant with Princess George. He was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital – a private hospital in Marylebone that has been used by the royal family for over a century.

Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) again when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2014 and Prince Louis in 2018. The condition led the princess to announce her last two pregnancies early, reaching the 12-week milestone.

Abdominal surgery

The princess is undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will spend up to two weeks in hospital, royal advisers said today. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone yesterday for the planned operation and will be in hospital for ten to 14 days.

She will then return home to Windsor to recover with the support of her family, Kensington Palace said. It is understood that it was not a cancerous tumor, but no further details about the surgery were given, raising concerns.

Princess is likely to undergo counseling for two to three months to recover. The NHS recommends deep breathing, circulation, core exercises and chair and standing exercises for recovery after abdominal surgery.

Kate's return to official duties will depend on further medical advice, but she is not expected to return to public events before Easter.

Statement by the Princess of Wales through the Palace

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this report is generating. “She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children – and her desire to keep her private medical information private,” the statement continued. “

*With information from Daily Mail | People