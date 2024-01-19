Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid 4-2: The Rojiblancos are the worst ghost of the Queen! (Video)

In another fantastic performance, Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time to knock them out of the Copa del Rey, qualifying for the quarter-finals – two defeats for the Queen in all competitions this year. Rojiblancos.

Real Madrid have only two defeats in all competitions this year. Both arrived at the Metropolitano, home to Atlético, who avenged their Super Cup semi-final defeat with a 4-2 extra-time victory to reach the quarter-finals. Spanish CupThe Queen was not allowed to defend the title she won last year.

The Axel Witzel Together they formed the defensive trio Jose Maria Jimenez And Mario Hermosotook his place Stephen SawickOnly one change in his lineup Diego Simeone In relation to the previous week's derby for the Super Cup.

Instead, he made two changes Carlo AncelottiBy Andrei Lunin Start under the rafters instead drink And this Eduardo Kamavinga He should be replaced in the defensive midfielder role Aurelian Choumeni.

Oblak went from cute to dangerous

Good pace from both sides, but tentative in the first few minutes, with “Solo” using his breakthroughs as his “secret weapon”. Saul As the third attacker and “Carleto” bet on the work of his medium.

Chief among them, the Jude BellinghamHe scored in the eleventh minute after escaping Coke, Wichelle And Rodrigo de PaulHis shot from the height of the penalty against bells and the horizontal beam is stopped, with Vinicius Jr Get the rebound, but shoot out more.

The Brazilian, a big star with a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Super Cup final, had to deal with loud boos every time he picked up the ball, while also hearing it outside the field as the team arrived.

Rani again came close to the goal at the end of the first quarter when O John Oblak He made two big saves for a four Rodrigo And Vinicius.

The Rojiblancos did not threaten his home so clearly Lunin, Real looked very dangerous but, as usually happens in football, they finally conceded the goal (39'). His crosses De Paul It depends on it GriezmannThe Antonio Ruediger Drives the ball back and oh Samuel LinoThe second enters from behind the post and hits him with a close-range shot Lunin For 1-0.

Based on the image of the game, the guests did not deserve to be behind the score, and were lucky to equalize due to an unexpected “mistake” before the break. Oblak (45'+1'). Center – its filling Luka ModricThe Slovenian goalkeeper goes out to block the ball, but under pressure from teammates and opponents, sends it into the back of his own net for a 1-1 draw.

One for you and one for me (again!)

Real wanted to “play” with Oblak's psychology and pressed him in the first minutes of the second half, the Slovenian responded perfectly, taking a very dangerous shot. Rodrigo And catching him Vinicius Jr Before he becomes a threat to his hearth.

The LuninAble to take (minor) responsibility for his goal LinenIt seems that… she was jealous of him Oblak And “gave” Atletico a second goal. After two counters, the ball reaches the real zone, oh Rudiger Covers her body to be blocked by the Ukrainian goalkeeper, who pushes her though Alvaro Morata2-1 (57') and into the net with it.

His fourth goal Morata At the expense of his former team and 18th overall this year (Atletico's top scorer) he gives the home team a significant competitive and psychological advantage. Anjaloti Play everything for everything and keep it step by step Tony Cruz, Prime Diet, Swamani And JoseluLooking fresher in traffic and more dangerous in attack.

The changes paid off. First and then Rodrigo Was second on the team in the horizontal bar shot, oh Joselu Following a combination, balanced with a great curling title that is completely unmarked from the height of the small area Vinicius – Bellingham The great Englishman crossed again (82') to “take it”.

2-2 o before Lunin With a terrific save on his close-range attempt Morata He held his team upright at the second post, which threatened a total upset in the final Vinicius In the end, we were able to lead half an hour extra in the fifth consecutive Madrid derby on the back of knockout competitions (!), two for the Spanish Super Cup, two for the Copa del Rey and one. For the European Super Cup, the only team to beat (so far). Atlético.

Griezmann's collar and Riquelme's seal!

The RealWith a balancing psychological boost, he played well in the first 15 minutes of extra time without really threatening his goal Oblak. The AtléticoOnce again very helpful.

The Griezmann, who celebrated the fact that he was now the top scorer in the competition's history, celebrated with a goal (100'). The Frenchman stole the ball from him ViniciusThe Brazilian chases him down and to no avail, steps into the area with a left and beats him. Lunin 3-2 from a difficult position.

Real, as usual, didn't let up and grabbed the third equalizer with a header Bellingham Who prevented Oblak (109'), his goal Danny Thembios Two minutes later it was properly disallowed for offside.

The hosts took advantage in the 119th minute as the visitors pushed up the line looking for 3-3, leaving several empty spaces. Memphis Debay He found the next one Rodrigo Riquelme And 23-year-old Lunin shot from inside the area to make it 4-2 to seal the Rojiblancos' quarter-final progress.

The final game found its players Simeon Do the victory lap and that Anjaloti Have to think about the next meeting with her Atlético, in early January at the “Santiago Bernabeu” for the championship. After all, it turned out to be their evil monster …

Atletico Madrid (Diego Simeone): Oblak – Witzel, Jimenez, Hermoso – Llorente (98' Barrios), De Paul (106' Athpilicueta – 116' l.tr. Savic), Koke, Saul (56' Molina), Lino (90'+1' Riquelme) – Morata (98' Depay), Griezmann.

Real Madrid (Carlo Ancelotti): Lunin – Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho (106' Danny Tebios), Mendy (66' prime diat) – Valverde (74' Swameni), Camavinga (106' Fran Garcia), Modric (66' Cruz) – Bellingham – Rodrigo (81' ) Joselu), Vinicius Junior.

Spanish Cup – Round of 16

Tuesday (16/01)

getfee – Seville 1-3

(23' Mata – 8' Sergio Ramos, 48', 55' Isaac Romero)

Athletic Bilbao – Catches 2-0

(28', 60' Villaliber)

Tenerife – Majorca 0-1 (para.)

(120' Laurin)

Wednesday (17/01)

Valencia – want 1-3

(29' pen. Pepelou – 13' De la Torre, 18' pen., 80' Douvikas)

Osasuna – Real Sociedad 0-2

(57' pen. wire rope, 90'+7' merino)

Girona – Rayo Vallecano 3-1

(15', 19' Pen. Stuani, 26' Blind – 36' Deca)

Thursday (18/01)

Unionistas de Salamanca – Barcelona 1-3

(31' Alvaro Comet – 45' Ferran Torres, 69' Gunde, 73' Balte)

Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid 4-2 (Pa.)

(39' Lino, 57' Morata, 100' Griezmann, 119' Riquelme – 45'+1' own Oblak, 82' Joselu)