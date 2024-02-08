The search for a coach continues, with Mendeleev and Tudor also in the mix

The people of Olympiakos have met Pascal Johnson, but the Dutchman is not the only one considering a manager. What about Jose Luis Mendibar and Igor Tudor.

Olympiakos have entered the search for a new coach, having held a team meeting with Pascal Johnson and their representatives on Wednesday night (08/02). However, the Dutch technician was not the only case the Red and Whites considered.

There are – at least – two names in the cadre of PAE managers.

Mendiliber and Tudor

Because of them Jose Luis Mendibar And Igor Tudor. The former is 62 and coached Sevilla until last October, taking over at the end of last season, leading the Spanish club to the Europa League. In fact, he was “G. Karaiskakis” as Sevilla's coach in the Super Cup final last August.

He is one of the most experienced Spanish technicians, a big presence on the pitches of La Liga, important at Eibar, on whose bench he sat from 2015 to 2021. Apart from Eibar, he has been on the bench at Bilbao, Osasuna, Levante, Real Valladolid and Alaves.

As for Tudor, he is a coach who knows the Greek reality well, having sat on the PAOK bench during the 2015-16 season.

His career took an upward turn after taking over the technical leadership of Galatasaray, Udinese, Hajduk Split, Hellas Verona and the likes of Galatasaray, Udinese, Hajduk Split and Hellas Verona during his last spell at Marseille, where he sat on the bench in the 2022-23 season.

Coach with personality

More generally, Olympiacos are looking for a coach with a special weight who can impose himself in the locker room and put the team back on the winning track. Both in particular have the CV to support such a project, unlike Johnson who has only been through Alkmaar.

On the other hand, of course, time limits are tight and competing commitments run. Olympiakos have training on Thursday morning, the team is away on Friday and on Saturday they play OFI in Faliro.

Carvalhal was at Rendis on Wednesday and continued the team's preparation ahead of the match against Gretchen. He will do the same on Thursday morning.

However, at the same time, he himself now realizes that the facts are very different now that his compatriot Pedro Alves has already been sacked as sporting director.