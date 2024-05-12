Video with the first reaction of the police officers who arrived at the scene of the bridge collapse

Video from first responders’ body cameras On the collapsed bridge In the month of March Baltimore of the United States, recorded their reactions. In the images provided by the website The Baltimore BannerThe film captures the shock and helplessness of the police officers who could not believe what they saw when they arrived by boat to the scene of the tragedy.

“Man, it’s so bad… like there’s no bridge.”A Maryland Department of Natural Resources trooper can be heard on the radio.























the bridge Francis Scott Key In the early hours of March 26, a container ship collided with a power pole and capsized. 6 workers died in Patapsco River waters.

closure

In another clip, a police officer is heard saying that no one knows how many people were found in the water. “It’s devastating”A colleague tries to sense the collapse of the bridge.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the bridge collapse that temporarily shut down Baltimore Harbor.

