Olympiakos: Now we are going to bring Dragovic-Karmo – Football – Stoksiman Super League

The movement continues in his transfers Olympiako! After them Siquino and Andre HortaWho closed and Piraeus, Oh Kostas Nikolakopoulos transferred to bwinSPORT FM 94.6 Olympiakos is now going to bring them too Alexander Dragovic And David Garmo!

The reporter initially said that Olympiakos was waiting Probably till evening If Chiquinho and Horta are fit in training tomorrow (20/01), with the expectation that Carvalho will take them to “Cleantis Vigelitis”, as he pointed out, this is the 6th game (with three derbies. Panathinaikos and AEK) that Olympiakos gives in 18 days with more or less the same players and reasonably so. Fatigue and They need new legs.

From there, to the next moves, Nikolakopoulos noted “Olympiakos are aiming to land two stoppers, and the report claims that these are the two Experienced right-footed Red Star Dragovic And 24-year-old left-footed Carmo from Porto. The Red Stars have yet to give the OK to Dragović, who is free in the summer, saying he needs to win the championship and there is also an offer from Besiktas.

As for Garmos, the player is waiting for the OK from Porto, who wants to get a stopper in these two days to come to Olympiakos”.

The Alexander Dragovic, who turns 33 on March 6, has been playing for Red Star since 2021 and his contract expires in the summer. He has played 100 times for Austria, scoring two goals, and played in the Euro 2016 and 2020 finals with them. This year he has made 25 appearances, 1 goal and 2 assists, and has started all six of his side's group games. Champions League!

He came out of Austria Vienna's academies and moved to Basel from the Austrian side, then played for Dynamo Kyiv, Leverkusen and Leicester.

The David Garmo He was born on July 19, 1999. He originated from Prague Worked with Carlos CarvalhalPorto spent 20 million euros on his purchase in the summer of 2022. This year he appeared 12 times with the “Dragons”, while being an international player with Portugal's “minor” national teams.

from the front of the wounded Happily, he emphasized, “Navarro has no concussion, Biancone nothing major, but the Spaniard may not play the day after tomorrow to protect himself, while Poroso has a minor concussion and Richards, El Arabi are also out, with Peel still having problems.».

Listen to the report in detail:

On demand: All reports on the official bwinSPORT FM YouTube channel