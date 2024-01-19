Asphalt's new tragedy: 72-year-old man dies on Ceres-Drama highway – Newsbomb – News

A 72-year-old car driver tragically died in a car accident on Ceres-Drama road.
One was killed and one was injured An account of a traffic accident on the Ceres-Drama road just after 6pm on Friday (19/1).
Then an accident happened Two cars traveling in opposite direction collided After the meeting for Toumba Serres, for an as yet unknown reason. As a result of the severe collision, the 72-year-old driver died And the 55-year-old driver of the second vehicle was charged with assault.
Fire department rescued 2 people. Five firefighters along with two vehicles were involved in the rescue operation.
Source: Athenian/Macedonian News Agency
