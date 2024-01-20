Horoscope: What you will see on Saturday 20/01/2024 at 13:10 – Pluto in Aquarius – Full Moon in Leo

Horoscope: 20/01/2024 Saturday at 13:10 – Pluto in Aquarius – Full Moon in Leo – What you will see

On Saturday January 20, 2024 at 13:10 pm I will analyze how the 12 zodiac signs will be affected by Pluto entering Aquarius in the “Stars System”, but the first full moon of 2024 will take place on January 25 in Leo.

Pluto's movement into the revolutionary sign of Aquarius will bring advancements and changes on a social and personal level, and we will face difficult experiences that will push us to change our perspective and be reborn from our ashes.

On January 25, the first Full Moon of the year takes place in the Leo-Aquarius axis and invites us to express ourselves and understand ourselves and our needs.

Which signs will change their lives and have opportunities for growth and prosperity? Who will have recognition and success in the professional field and who will have improvements in their love and finances? Whose personal status will change and who will form new relationships and partnerships?

Also, how Pluto's new position in Aquarius will affect the planets in your natal chart and your relationships over the next 20 years and the Year of the Dragon prelude to the 12 signs of Chinese astrology.

All this in the “Stars System” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:10 PM on Star Channel.

