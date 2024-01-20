Weather: New emergency bulletin from EMY – where strong events will “hit”

The Emergency Severe Weather Notice issued on Friday (19/1) has been updated according to the latest forecast data.
Analytically:
The weather in our country is deteriorating today Saturday (20/1) from the north, with a significant drop in temperature (in the order of 8-10 degrees Celsius) and snowfall mainly in the central and northern regions.
Occasional heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast
At the same time, gale-force winds will blow over the Aegean Sea, with heavy rain and storms, mainly in coastal areas.
A. Snow falls on:
a) On Saturday (20/1) afternoon there will be snow in the mountains and semi-mountainous areas of Macedonia and Thrace, and on the plains of northern Greece during the nights of Saturday to Sunday. Mountains and semi-mountains of Thessaly, Epirus and Central Greece.
b) From the morning of Sunday (21/1) the snowfall will last in the Peloponnese, Evia and Crete mountains, it will stop in Thrace and in Macedonia and Epirus until noon.
c) On Monday (22/1) there will be light snow in the mountains of Styria, Evia, Peloponnese and Crete, which will gradually stop from midday.
B. Northeast wind 8 and inland 9 Beaufort:
a) Saturday (20/1) in the afternoon hours in the north and gradually in the central and south-western Aegean regions.
b) On Sunday (21/1) stormy northerly winds will extend to other parts of the Aegean.
c) Monday (22/1) Stormy northerly winds limited to 8 Beaufort from midday, initially in the north and in the Aegean from the evening. Weakening winds are expected from Tuesday (23/1) morning.
C. Intermittent heavy rains and storms are forecast:
A. From Saturday afternoon (20/1) Epirus, Eastern Thessaly, Macedonia, Thrace and Sporades.
B. Eastern Thessaly and Sporades likely until Sunday (21/1) morning. From early day to late afternoon in the eastern Aegean islands and to night in Crete and the Dodecanese.
Survive the trend of bad weather
Civil defense is on high alert
In order to immediately deal with the effects of severe weather events, the Civil Defense is on high alert for new severe weather that will “hit” the country.
At the same time, the Directorate General of Civil Defense Citizens are advised to be especially careful and take care Taking self-defense measures Risks from extreme weather events.
Especially, in areas Heavy rain, thunderstorms or strong winds are expected:
- To protect items that could cause damage or injury if carried by severe weather.
- Make sure the house's gutters and downspouts are unclogged and working properly.
- Avoid crossing streams and creeks on foot or by vehicle during storms and rains, but for a few hours after their occurrence.
- Avoid outdoor work and activities in ocean and coastal areas during severe weather events (risk of lightning).
- Take shelter immediately during a hailstorm. Take shelter in a building or car and do not leave a safe area until they are sure the storm has passed. Hail is also very dangerous for animals.
- Avoid going under large trees, under posted signs and in public areas where light objects (eg pots, broken glass etc) can break and fall to the ground (eg under balconies).
- Faithfully following the instructions of local authorities like traffic.
areas Snow and frost are expected:
If they are going to travel by car:
- Be informed about the weather and condition of the road network
- Their vehicle should be equipped with anti-skid chains and full of fuel
- For travel, if necessary, it is better to prefer main roads during the day
- To inform relatives of the route they are about to take
- Change their travel schedule to avoid peak weather
- Strictly follow instructions of local authorities like traffic.
If they move on foot:
- Wear light clothing in layers rather than heavy clothing and appropriate footwear to avoid slippery injuries.
- To avoid unnecessary movements during peak events (heavy snowfall, freezing conditions)