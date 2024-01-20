Weather: New emergency bulletin from EMY – where strong events will “hit”

The Emergency Severe Weather Notice issued on Friday (19/1) has been updated according to the latest forecast data.

Analytically:

The weather in our country is deteriorating today Saturday (20/1) from the north, with a significant drop in temperature (in the order of 8-10 degrees Celsius) and snowfall mainly in the central and northern regions.

Occasional heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast

At the same time, gale-force winds will blow over the Aegean Sea, with heavy rain and storms, mainly in coastal areas.

A. Snow falls on:

a) On Saturday (20/1) afternoon there will be snow in the mountains and semi-mountainous areas of Macedonia and Thrace, and on the plains of northern Greece during the nights of Saturday to Sunday. Mountains and semi-mountains of Thessaly, Epirus and Central Greece.

b) From the morning of Sunday (21/1) the snowfall will last in the Peloponnese, Evia and Crete mountains, it will stop in Thrace and in Macedonia and Epirus until noon.

c) On Monday (22/1) there will be light snow in the mountains of Styria, Evia, Peloponnese and Crete, which will gradually stop from midday.

B. Northeast wind 8 and inland 9 Beaufort:

a) Saturday (20/1) in the afternoon hours in the north and gradually in the central and south-western Aegean regions.

b) On Sunday (21/1) stormy northerly winds will extend to other parts of the Aegean.

c) Monday (22/1) Stormy northerly winds limited to 8 Beaufort from midday, initially in the north and in the Aegean from the evening. Weakening winds are expected from Tuesday (23/1) morning.

C. Intermittent heavy rains and storms are forecast:

A. From Saturday afternoon (20/1) Epirus, Eastern Thessaly, Macedonia, Thrace and Sporades.

B. Eastern Thessaly and Sporades likely until Sunday (21/1) morning. From early day to late afternoon in the eastern Aegean islands and to night in Crete and the Dodecanese.

Survive the trend of bad weather

Civil defense is on high alert