Ergin Ataman: Viral Video from the 2009 Final 4 and the Apotheosis of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ergin Ataman (sub) wrote his own story for Panathinaikos on Sunday night after the Greens won the EuroLeague final against Real Madrid.

The Turkish coach has been responsible for the most important part of the success, in less than a year he took Panathinaikos from bottom of the Euroleague standings last season to the top of the same competition this year in the Final 4 in Berlin.

In X, in fact, a video was released Turkish coach In 2009, when Panathinaikos won their 5th EuroLeague title, it is depicted in the arena of the Bologna Stadium.

Watch the video

him Ataman of Ergin He died at the end of the match against Real Madrid and O John AntetokounmpoHis brother Kostas, who competes with Glover, was in Berlin to see the effort up close.

“You’re the best, you’re the No. 1 coach. I want to play for a coach like you,” the Greek forward, who has excelled in the NBA, told the Turkish coach.

Watch the video:

