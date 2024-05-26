‘Others count lines, others count shots, others count appearances, we are Panathinayaks’

Final Four 2024





27.05.2024 | 00:01

Panathinaikos won the AKTOR EuroLeague and Dimitris Giannakopoulos reports on NOVA Camera after the final against Real Madrid.

Panathinaikos’ AKTOR are European champions as they beat Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Grand Final and sewed up the 7th star.

Dimitris Gianakopoulos, executive chairman of the green KAE, spoke to NOVA Camera after the match about Panathinaikos’ victory.

As he said:

“Others count streaks, others count shots, others count participation, we are Panathinaikos”.

On whether he’s dedicating the trophy somewhere: “The cup is not dedicated to the team”.

About whether he was under stress: “There was a lot of pressure. The biggest club in Europe was real. We coped, we showed soul, we showed strength and we managed to beat them.”

On whether he was scared when Real scored 36 points in the first quarter: “When you play against Real, you see how Olympiacos lost last year.”

For Championship Final: “Celebrating today. Finals from tomorrow”.

