Vitor Hugo closed in Greece on Sunday (21/01).

Panathinaikos





20.01.2024 | 21:39

Agreement between Panathinaikos and Bahia for the acquisition of Vitor Hugo. The Brazilian arrives in Greece on Sunday (21/01) to watch the Greens' match with Asteras in Leoforos.

Vitor Hugo should be considered a Panathinaikos player. Panathinaikos have agreed a deal with Bahia to sign the 32-year-old stopper who will arrive in Greece on Sunday (21/01) at 13:00 on a flight from Manchester to undergo a medical and sign the contract.

In fact, he is expected to be in Leoforos to watch the match against Asteras Tripoli (21/1, 19:30, Cosmos Sport 1 HD And Live Sports24)

32-year-old central defender (1.87) in front Bahia played two years at Trabzonspor from 2020-22.

He also wears the jersey of Palmyra, who won three trophies. We recall that Panathinaikos has already declared Dimitris Limneo, Samet Agaidin, Bartholomew DrakovskyMonday (22/01) is expected in Greece and Thassos Bagacetus.