Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning against the use of nuclear weapons, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is already planning missile strikes against British military operators in Ukraine.

On Monday, February 26, Olaf Scholz said that Germany would not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine because it would also have to send German military operators. As the British do Their own storm shadow planes are launched.

Putin's nuclear reminder shows that NATO threats have crossed a critical red line

The British responded and charged the Soults “Granted Misuse of Information” – The German Chancellor confirmed that NATO officers and trained personnel have in Ukraine the Patriot and Nassam air defense systems, the Himars multiple-launch missile system, and the British-French Storm Shadow cruise missile (SCALP-). EG in France) and many complex weapons were delivered to Kiev.

Big number

The actual number of personnel of NATO countries in Ukraine is unknown, but there is no doubt that they are large and come from countries such as the United States, England, France, and Poland.

Injuries or deaths of these “volunteers” are concealed and their roles are often described as medical or social. More recently, the legal status of the warrior, at least in the United States, has begun to be recognized, he writes Stephen Bryan analyzedFormer US Deputy Secretary of Defense, expert in defense strategy and technology.

On February 29, Putin delivered his annual two-hour State of the Nation address (center photo, top, via Sputnik/Sergey Kunaev/Kremlin via Reuters). He warned that sending NATO troops to Ukraine would risk nuclear war.

In part, the Russian president was responding to a statement by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who suggested sending NATO troops to Ukraine to prevent a Russian advance. Although European leaders did not support Macron's statement, the fact that the troop deployment was openly discussed at the EU forum raised NATO-Russia tensions.

For some time now, NATO has been escalating the conflict in Ukraine, allegedly to help drive the Russians from Ukrainian soil. However, most evidence points to him seeking bases for his forces and weapons aimed at Russia.

According to The New York Times, the US already has 12 CIA bases in Ukraine, which borders Russia. At the same time, NATO is actively promoting regime change in Moscow.

Putin's target

The Wired magazine revealed Now that America developed specialized technology To track the mobile phones of Putin's staff and associates to determine their location.

This information is of little value unless it is used to assassinate Putin. The fact that the US and NATO actively participated in the purge of Russian officials (as well as military commanders) with the help of Ukrainians shows without a doubt that regime change in Russia is more important than defeat on the battlefield.

The Victoria Nuland Putin's Russia is “not the Russia we wanted,” he said this week.

There is no doubt that the Russian president knows what the target of the NATO military is. Several attempts were made on his life. One of them was a kamikaze drone attack on his office in the Kremlin.

Based on revelations about efforts to locate Putin, the raid was intended to kill him (Cave was blamed, not NATO).

Car accident

In another incident, six years before the invasion of Ukraine, his limousine collided head-on while traveling on the Moscow Ring Road. His driver was killed, but he was not in the car. Not all information is reliable.

While Russia's domestic politics are often brutal and involve assassinations, Putin has been careful not to go after NATO leaders or Ukrainian leaders.

As he negotiated a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Zelensky, fearing Putin would kill him.

He later spoke with the Russian president, who promised his Ukrainian opponent's safety and promised Russia would not touch him. Bennett's deal to protect Zelensky seems to have worked so far.

Western intelligence agencies, think tanks and Kiev are reporting that the situation in Ukraine is dire and that defeat is imminent in the next three months.

This has alarmed Europeans and is the real reason Macron helped organize an emergency EU meeting in Paris. In it, the Europeans promised to supply Kiev with long-range weapons, but the Germans disagreed when it came to the Taurus missile.

German fear

It is reasonable to assume that Germany feared a Russian reaction, or that the Russians openly warned the German government that it was entering a dangerous zone.

NATO policy needs urgent review. Those already on its soil have no legitimate objection to sending troops to Ukraine if they really oppose it.

The British were right that Scholz blew the whistle with his report on British soldiers operating Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine. What was hidden in Secret Service networks is now exposed.

Russian concern is growing about these deployments and weapons being sent to Ukraine, some of which are aimed exclusively at Russian towns and cities.

Red line

Putin's reminder that Russia has nuclear weapons, his warning that NATO is preparing to attack his country, and his declaration of readiness to use nuclear weapons show that political acceptance of the NATO threat has crossed a critical red line.

Secret Russian documents from 2008 to 2014 reveal that Russian planning has set a lower limit for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The documents, which set the scene for China's attack, underscored Russia's willingness to use nuclear weapons early in such a conflict.

How this applies to Ukraine is pure speculation, but whether NATO escalates the threat to Russian soil, or plans provocations and invasion, its implementation depends entirely on the decisions of Russian leaders.

NATO is not ready

NATO is by no means prepared for a conflict with Russia. Ukraine is in worse shape today than it was before the war, as it has sent key weapons to Kiev, losing key defense mechanisms such as ammunition, armor and missiles.

Worse, its leaders and former leaders (like Boris Johnson) continue to provoke the Russians, building tension upon tension. NATO cannot defend against a conventional attack, certainly not against so-called tactical nuclear weapons.