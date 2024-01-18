According to the Italians Dragovski arrives in Athens during the day

Panathinaikos





18.01.2024 | 13:44

Tuttomercatoweb says that Bartolome Dragovski is expected in Athens on Thursday (18/1), replacing Alberto Brignoli after completing his contract with Panathinaikos.

Panathinaikos saw in his face Bartholomew Drakovsky Alberto Brignoli's successor, the 26-year-old's move to Green is in the final stages.

Accordingly TutomercatowebThe Polish goalkeeper is expected to travel to Greece and transfer to “Glover” by Thursday (18/1) in Athens.

Panathinaikos' deal with Spezia concerns the 26-year-old's loan, while an option is also included. The purchase price is 4 million euros (3.5 million euros plus 500,000 bonuses).

Green means the summer buy, Then Dhruva will sign until 2027. The Drakovsky He has had a long-term presence on Italian pitches since he moved to Fiorentina in 2016 (aged 18), with whom he played as a starter for two seasons.

It has been owned since 2022 SpeciaLast year he was a starter in Serie A, but after the Italian team's relegation this year, he lost his place in the last few weeks and wanted to leave, find playing time and not jeopardize his presence in the Polish national team. .