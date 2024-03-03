The legendary Carl Lewis on Miltos Tedoklou's side on changing the rules at length: “That's why we have to listen to the athletes”

The Carl Lewis, One of the greatest athletes of all time stood by his side Miltos TedokloAfter winning the gold medal at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, The object of change is considered long.

The American athlete on account X echoed Tedoglou's statements and commented: “This is why we have to consult the athletes. They will never agree to this transformation. I have heard many opinions, but not from the jumpers. Now, ​​every jumper must speak up and make these changes their own.” Let them know that they will not accept.

https://t.co/YYRmYtOAer — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) March 2, 2024

I remember the Greek champion saying that if the World Federation meant he would stop long jump and switch to triple jump. Remove the valve logic It plans to measure each athlete's jump from their last push-off point before the jump, not from the valve as is traditionally done in the event.

