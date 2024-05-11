From bad weather to heat and then a heat wave – the first “40” dates

A rapid rise in temperatures is expected next week on the brink of the country’s first heat wave, with the country gradually easing after severe weather.

Clearchos Marousakis, Yiannis Kallianos and Vandi After the bad weather that hit many parts of the country today, the heat wave comes with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, making it close to the first heat wave of the year.

Speaking in the morning at OPEN, Klearchos Marousakis predicted that temperatures will rise across the country from Monday. In particular, he stressed, “From Monday we will have some rain, and from Wednesday we will go into a strong heat wave, where we will face temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius.”

Meteorologist Yiannis Kallianos spoke at MEGA yesterday about the impending rise in temperatures on the brink of a heat wave.

“Let me give you one last piece of information. Maybe, we are definitely going too far, you know, I never estimate that far, maybe, after May 15, the first strong heat wave will worry us. But it’s not “locked” yet so we’ll see in the next few days. In the central-southern parts of the country, I estimate that temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius may also be seen.

But I repeat, we are still a long way off, there is a dichotomy between the models, but the models seem to be moving towards this situation. That means after May 15-16, roughly and symbolically, there should always be a strong heat wave for the season,” said Mega’s meteorologist.

Heat is coming

After May 15, Greece will face an early heat wave that could push temperatures as high as 39 degrees.

According to the windy weather forecast model, from Wednesday 15/05 onwards, there will be a significant rise in temperatures, with the mercury rising above 30 in many areas.

However, temperatures above 35 degrees will be recorded on Friday and Saturday.

Especially on Saturday 18/05, the forecast model predicts a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius in Salkita region.

Saturday weather

The weather on Saturday will be rainy in the early hours, but the scenery will improve later.

More specifically, according to Weather forecast, Saturday 11 May 2024 Clouds are expected with rapid progress over most of the country with localized rain in Crete and the East Aegean Islands. Rain and storms are expected mainly in the western continental areas during the afternoon and afternoon hours, while localized rain and storms are also expected in western Macedonia, Thessaly, eastern Styria and eastern Peloponnese. Events will gradually weaken towards evening.

Temperatures vary from 5 to 19 degrees in western Macedonia, from 6 to 25 in the rest of northern Greece, from 6 to 24 in Epirus, from 6 to 24 in Thessaly, and from 5 to 23 in the rest of the continent. -24 degrees, I from 11 to 23, in the Aegean island regions, from 11 to 24 degrees in Crete, reaching a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in the eastern Aegean.

In the Ionian, winds blow from various directions with intensity of 2-3 and inland up to 4 Beaufort. In the Aegean region, north-northwest winds will initially blow with an intensity of 6-7 Beaufort, gradually weakening to 4-5 Beaufort.

Weather in Attica

Expect temporary clouds over Attica. Winds will blow in general directions from the North with intensity initially up to 4-5 Beaufort and temporarily in the East up to 6 Beaufort, gradually weakening to 2-3 Beaufort. The temperature ranges from 15 to 23-24 degrees.

Weather in Thessaloniki

In Thessaloniki we expect temporary clouds. Winds will blow from various directions with intensity up to 2-3 Beaufort. The temperature ranges from 15 to 22 degrees.

