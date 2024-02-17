New York: Donald Trump fined $355 million for fraud – Financial Post

A New York judge has ordered Donald Trump, his two sons and some of his associates to pay a total of $364 million in fines for ongoing fraud by his real estate empire. In the state where he amassed his wealth and fame.

Trump alone was fined $354.9 million. Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his ruling that Trump and the other defendants in the case were “impossible to admit their guilt.” “The complete lack of repentance and remorse seems sickening,” he said.

The suit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Trump used his family businesses to overstate his net worth by $3.6 billion a year over a decade, tricking bankers into giving him better loan terms.

Appeal

Trump's attorney Alina Haba said in a statement that the ruling was a “manifest injustice” against him and “the culmination of years of politically motivated witch hunts.”

“This is not just about Donald Trump — if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal that New York is no longer open for business,” Humpa said, adding that he plans to appeal.

Trump and his adult sons, Dan Jr. and Eric, were defendants in the suit. The judge ordered Dan Jr. and Eric Trump to pay $4 million.

Trump denied wrongdoing and called it political vendetta against James, an elected Democrat.

The political fraud case could be a major blow to Trump's real estate empire.

During provocative and incendiary trial testimony in November, Trump acknowledged that some of his property values ​​were inaccurate, but insisted that banks should do their own research on the figures.

Engoren criticized Trump for his behavior during his testimony at the trial — and wrote that the testimony hurt his case.

“Donald Trump rarely answered questions put to him and often went into long, irrelevant discussions about matters beyond the scope of the investigation,” the judge wrote. “His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases not at all, seriously compromised his credibility.”

Criminal investigations

Meanwhile, cases are pending against him at both the central and state levels.

He faces multiple criminal charges.

These include extortion, attempting to change the outcome of an election, inciting sedition, illegally securing confidential documents, and violating campaign finance laws.

Good friends are “found in storms”

If Trump's punishments drain his immediate cash flow, it will undoubtedly be a “slap in the face” of financial success and wealth, the opined said. Bloomberg.

He can't even count his campaign funds.

His political action group — known as Save America PAC — reportedly paid substantial sums to cover his mounting legal fees.

However, he cannot “avoid” paying court fines.

Even if she tries, it is estimated that she doesn't even have enough money to support the “candidate of her heart”.

He is said to have already allocated the money.

Although it did not disclose updated financials, it is said to have more than $3 million in cash after the first half of 2023.

Meanwhile, a plan promoted by some Florida Republicans to use taxpayer funds to legally support Trump ended in a “dissolution.”

He caused it, writes PoliticsThe state's governor and until recently a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis.

He voiced his staunch opposition to the plan, which would have given President Trump a financial “injection” of up to $5 million.

It stands to reason that this is a resident of Florida and the party's pre-anointed presidential candidate.

But through him he explained XIt doesn't apply to “veto-wielding Florida Republicans.”