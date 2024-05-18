South Africa is being “shrouded” by dust.

The weather system is stifling Most of the country and especially in Crete, where “Besieged” by African dust.

In fact, due to the high concentration of dust, Special instructions were given As part of the information provided by the Environmental Directorate, to the citizens of the Directorate of Public Health of the Region of Crete.

At the same time, temperatures are expected to rise further Many parts of the country have already crossed 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for the next few days

On Sunday Clouds are expected Localized rain increased temporarily with scattered rain and isolated storms mainly over the mountains, gradually improving from late afternoon onwards.

Elsewhere in the country, there will be localized rain or showers and isolated storms over the mountains, with scattered clouds temporarily thickening mainly in the afternoon and afternoon. African dust concentrations are mainly elevated in the west and south of the country.

The wind They will initially blow from the east at 3 to 5, and southerly at 6 Beaufort. Gradually from the north they turn to north directions 4 to 5 and in the Aegean region 6 to Beaufort.

The temperature It will rise slightly to between 28 and 31 degrees, with 32 degrees locally in Crete and 33 degrees in the west.

Macedonia, Thrace

Weather: Temporarily increased cloudiness with localized rain, scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the mountains. Gradual progress from afternoon.

Winds: East Northeast 3 to 4 and East Local 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 14 to 28 to 29 degrees Celsius. Western Macedonia dropped 3 to 4 degrees.

Ionian Islands, Epiros, West Styria, West Peloponnese

Weather: Scattered clouds will temporarily thicken in the afternoon and afternoon in Epirus, Western Styria and temporarily in the northern Ionian, then local showers or isolated storms will occur mainly in the mountains. Gradual progress from afternoon.

Wind: Northwest 3 to 5 and Southwest Peloponnese southeast until afternoon 4 to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 18 to 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. In the interior of Epirus it is 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Eastern Styria, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese

Weather: Scattered clouds will be thick for a while mainly in the mid-afternoon with localized rain or scattered rain over the mountains. Gradual progress from afternoon.

Wind: Northeast 3 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 18 to 30 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Cyclades, Crete

Weather: Scattered clouds over the Cyclades are temporarily thick in the mornings.

Wind: Early East Northeast 3 to 5 and North Northwest 4 to 5 in the afternoon and east locally to 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 19 to 27 and up to 32 degrees Celsius locally in the interior of Crete.

Eastern Aegean Islands – Dodecanese

Weather: Scattered clouds will thicken temporarily with localized showers in the north till afternoon.

Winds: 3 to 5 from northerly directions in the eastern Aegean islands and 6 Beaufort inland from the afternoon. In the Dodecanese initially north-northeast 3 to 4 it quickly returns to southerly directions 4 to 6 and in the evening north-westerly with the same intensity.

Temperature: 19 to 30 degrees Celsius. 3 to 4 degrees decrease in the north.

Thessaly

Weather: Scattered clouds will be thick for a while mainly in the mid-afternoon with localized rain or scattered rain over the mountains. Gradual progress from afternoon.

Winds: Variable 2 to 3 and gradually east east northeast inland at 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 17 to 30 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Attica

Weather: Scattered clouds will be temporarily thick with light localized rain in the northwest of the province during the afternoon.

Winds: Variable 2 to 3 and east northeast locally 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 18 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki

Weather: Scattered clouds with local rain or thundershowers will thicken temporarily. Gradual progress from afternoon.

Wind: Southeast 2 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Weather for Monday 20-05-2024

In Epirus, Macedonia, Thessaly and Thrace, a few clouds increased inland during the mid-afternoon, with local rain and isolated storms in the mountains of Macedonia.

In other parts of the country, in the afternoon – almost clear weather with local clouds in continental areas, so there is a possibility of temporary rain in the mountains. Visibility will be locally low in the mornings over northern terrain. Transport of increased concentrations of African dust is mainly favored to the west and south.

Winds will be West East Southeast 3 to 5 and will gradually change to Ionian from Beaufort at 6 in the afternoon. In the east, 3 to 5 northerly winds will prevail, with locally 6 Beaufort winds in the Aegean.

Temperatures, mainly in the south, rise slightly and fluctuate more seasonally. It reaches 30 to 31 degrees over the continent and 32 to 33 degrees in the west and south. It will be 28 to 29 degrees Celsius in the island nation and 31 to 33 degrees Celsius in Crete and the Dodecanese.

Weather for Tuesday 05-21-2024

In the north, a few clouds will increase temporarily mainly in the afternoon and afternoon with a chance of localized rain over the mountains.

Elsewhere in the country, clouds will be thick at some places. Visibility will be locally low in the mornings over northern terrain.

The transport of increased concentrations of African dust is mainly favored to the west and south. Winds will be westerly at 4 to 5 southerly and locally up to 6 in the Ionian, gradually turning west northwest to 5 Beaufort in the evening. In the east they will blow from northerly directions from 3 to 5, gradually towards southerly directions up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean region.

Temperature does not change significantly and fluctuates greatly seasonally.

Weather for Wednesday 05-22-2024

Generally clear weather with clouds in the center and south. From the afternoon, local clouds will form in the north, so there will be local rain and isolated storms mainly in eastern Macedonia and the mountains of Thrace.

Visibility will be low locally during westerly, mainly continental mornings. High concentrations of African dust persist.

Winds will shift to a northeasterly 3 to 4 and an evening west to 5 Beaufort. In the remaining areas, west northwesterly winds will be 4 to 5 and in southern seas 6 gradually increasing to 7 Beaufort. Temperatures will drop slightly, mainly in the west and north.

Weather for Thursday 23-05-2024

Generally clear weather. Local clouds will form in the north from noon, during which time there will be localized rain or showers mainly over the mountains and isolated storms in the northeast. An improvement is expected in the evening.

Winds will be 4 to 6 west northwest and 7 Beaufort inland in southern seas. Temperatures will drop slightly in the east and south.

Recommendations and protection measures for vulnerable groups

This is important for citizens and especially those with respiratory problems They take precautions. They continue Here are some guidelines to help minimize the health effects of this phenomenon:

Stay informed . Monitor air quality reports and weather forecasts when African dust levels are expected to be high.

. Monitor air quality reports and weather forecasts when African dust levels are expected to be high. Limit outdoor activities . If possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors when dust levels are high, especially on windy days when particles are more likely to become airborne.

. If possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors when dust levels are high, especially on windy days when particles are more likely to become airborne. Close windows and doors . Although homes and workplaces should generally be well ventilated, during periods when African dust is high, ventilate a little in the morning and then close windows and doors to prevent dust particles from entering your home or workplace. If you have one, use air cleaners or filters to improve indoor air quality.

. Although homes and workplaces should generally be well ventilated, during periods when African dust is high, ventilate a little in the morning and then close windows and doors to prevent dust particles from entering your home or workplace. If you have one, use air cleaners or filters to improve indoor air quality. Use masks . When going outdoors, especially in dusty conditions, a mask should be worn to reduce inhalation of dust particles.

. When going outdoors, especially in dusty conditions, a mask should be worn to reduce inhalation of dust particles. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

During periods of increased dust levels, people with pre-existing respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions to reduce the health effects of exposure to dust particles.

Patients with Asthma They may need to increase the dose or frequency of their inhaled medications Based on the control plan prescribed by their doctor to reduce symptoms. Due to spring allergies at this point, it is indicated that special attention is recommended for asthma.

Patients with COPD should increase prophylaxis With inhaled medications.