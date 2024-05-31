A prestigious offer of 4.5 million euros per year for the Italian technician

Panathinaikos





31.05.2024 | 16:49

Panathinaikos… the top Italian coach, Maurizio Sarri, is in the final stages of contact with both sides offering €4.5 million per year to convince him!

Ready to rock the bank… for him Mauricio Sari Panathinaikos, both sides are in the final stages of contact.

Last weekend on Italian soil there was a meeting between the owner of the “green” PAE, Yanis Alafousou and the 65-year-old technician, where he was given the overall project for the team. The Italian coach seemed positive about what he heard but asked for time to give his answer.

According to reports, Greens provide 4,500,000 euros per year, that is, what he gets at Lazio and Napoli. There is a complete picture of the Italian team, ready to watch the games. However, he has not made his final decision, most likely in favor of Panathinaikos

We remind you that SPORT24 has provided data on Sarri with a detailed report since Thursday evening (30/05). After nearly three years in charge of Lazio, Sarri left Lazio last March, having previously sat on the bench at Empoli, Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus.

In fact, with “Juve” he won the championship in the 2019/20 season, while he won the Europa League with Chelsea. One of the most famous coaches of the last 20 years in Italian football, he made a difference with his style of football.

If the deal goes through, it will be a historic deal as Sarri will become the highest-paid coach in Greek football history.