The first calls in 2024 will be police, fire and emergency services

The Immediate Action Call Center received its first call of the year at 00:01. It came from the office of a security company and related to the activation of an alarm system at a pharmacy on Makrigiani Street in Stavropol.

The Immediate Action Call Center received its first call of the year at 00:01. It came from the office of a security company and related to the activation of an alarm system at a pharmacy on Makrigiani Street in Stavropol.

The first call came Fire department The New Year service took place at 00:05. A citizen informed the operations center that a car had been set on fire. This incident took place in Chauroti area. That first event ECAV In 2024, a 6-year-old boy had a febrile seizure. The call came a few seconds after 12 o'clock. The boy was taken by ambulance to Hippocrates Hospital.

