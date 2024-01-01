Few people know the hidden function of Google Maps – how to use it

By Google Maps We can easily save our favorite places and find them whenever needed without wasting time.

The changes are big have brought Google Maps In our movements, they allow us to reach our destination without delay and with less difficulty.

Google Maps is… He who knows all the roads, Gives us detailed information on how to get to an unknown place.

Most drivers know The basic functionality of Google Maps is, That means opening an app on their mobile phone, then typing in an address, and then asking for directions.

On the contrary, there are many who ignore the few Particularly useful functions of the graph are, can Making our movements even easier.﻿

Article continues after advertisement

They include surgery “saved” It, as its name suggests, allows the user to Save his favorite places Or frequent visits can easily be found without delay.

All the user has to do is select an address in the search. Then the familiar window with “Instructions” and “Start” will appear at the bottom of the screen.

However, next, there is the exam “Save” Where the user can Save this addressSo that it can be detected later without interference.

Article continues after advertisement

All he had to do was find the parts he had saved Tap on the “Saved” section It is located at the bottom of the home screen.

It is noteworthy that can be List his favorite places, he will visit later, and so on. Finally, they can create their own list, choosing their favorite emoji as their “signal.”

read more: