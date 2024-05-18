Death of the infant is due to sudden infant death syndrome or pathological causes

Criminal proceedings have been ruled out in the death of a four-month-old infant in Didymoteicho, according to the coroner.

Sudden infant death syndrome was the cause of death of a 4-month-old baby born to his parents at the Tidymotiko Hospital early yesterday morning, but a histological examination revealed no pathology. Reasons.

According to Pavlos Pavlidis, professor of forensics at the University of Thrace Democritus, who performed the autopsy at the University General Hospital of Alexandroupolis, illness in children and aspiration of gastric contents have not been ruled out. At the same time criminal activities are excluded.

“We do not know the exact cause of death. We ruled out gastric content, criminal activity, and malnutrition. He took good care of the child. We are waiting for the results of the histological tests, if nothing comes out of it, sudden infant death syndrome is present. “‘Crib death’ is caused by an unknown cause, and we don’t know what it comes from,” explains Mr. Pavlitis.

According to the information in the report, the child was not feeling well, he slept in the evening after eating and the mother realized that he was unconscious around 06.00 am and immediately took him to Didimotico General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.