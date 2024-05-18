13 injured in train collision in Belgrade

13 people were injured last Friday, four critically A freight train collided with a passenger train According to the first signs, a red signal was violated in a tunnel BelgradeIt has been said Transport Minister Goran Vesic.

“Thirteen people required medical treatment, including the driver, conductor and two passengers – all four were taken to an emergency treatment centre,” Mr Vesic said.

“Nine passengers were able to return to their homes” and they were not seriously injured, the minister said, speaking earlier in the day.

“We were lucky. We didn’t have any casualties, that’s the most important thing,” said Mr. Vesic said, 4 kilometers from the center of Belgrade, near the Pančevo bridge.

“Twenty-five firefighters with seven vehicles responded to the scene because emergency teams could not reach the scene of the collision,” the minister told state broadcaster RTS.

In the Vukov spomenik-Pancevački tunnel, near the exit of the Pancevački bridge, there was a collision between a passenger train and a freight train that resulted in an injury, unofficially confirmed to RTS.https://t.co/ZgcybEvi0f — RTS Vesti (@RTS_Vesti) May 17, 2024

According to Minister Vesic, the passenger train crashed into a standing freight train “in the middle of the tunnel”.

Source: RES-MPE

News Today:

Contract war on TV – Since January, Anastasopoulou has reported a “divorce” with Papadakis.

17-year-old suffers nightmare in Sparta – girlfriend’s relatives kidnap and beat him

“He called his daughter a whore” – horror expressed by 40-year-old lawyer in Menidi