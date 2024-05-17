Contis to Panathinaikos players: “Reunite with the world” – Football – Stoiximan Super League

news crowd To his players Panathinaikou gave Christos Gondis.

Before performing His first training (And after being introduced by the Technical Director, Giannis Papadimitriou), the Greek technician gave the signal Restoration For football players.

told them So among others:

“I am very happy That I am here with you. This club means a lot to me A lot. We have accomplished so much together, and I know most of you, and we all have her in mind Big responsibility against the club.

You have to find a way to put in these 10 days On the one hand Our problems and only to think Collectively. We have and can do it success.

The At the very least The goal of the team is to win it Cup and participation European events and we must win. from today Heart, soul and mind We must all be on how to overcome him Olympics.

Let’s tackle the cup final From Monday. We have to find a way To reconnect with the world. This will be done through our performance quest We are on the field with our every move and our energy. Know that you are all Adults Football players. Let’s go to work to achieve the goal.”

On demand: All reports on the official bwinSPORT FM YouTube channel