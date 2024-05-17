Horror in Ilya: Student complains of sexual harassment by teacher

A serious case of sexual harassment is being investigated at a secondary school in Ilia.

According to secure information from patrisnews, the complaint is about a teacher who allegedly sexually harassed a female student at the school where he works.

The complaint was filed months ago, though an administrative review of the case is still ongoing.

The same information said that the complaints were sent in letters to the school management and the Directorate of Secondary Education of Ilia province.

The letters, which were apparently sent by an unknown sender, contained details of the incident and after a careful study of their contents, the concerned school authorities decided to order a sworn administrative examination to clarify the case.

In order to protect the identities of those involved and the investigation process, the investigation is conducted in strict secrecy and confidentiality.

As a reliable source pointed out to patrisnews, its careful management is necessary so that important information is not leaked and to ensure the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation.