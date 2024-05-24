Crete: Tragedy of 17-year-old girl who fell from bridge – what are authorities considering?

Crete has been reeling since yesterday after a 17-year-old schoolgirl died after falling 50 meters from the BOAK bridge.

Many questions remain as authorities try to establish how this incredible tragedy happened.

Authorities are carefully investigating whether the 17-year-old left the school on foot instead of on the bus as usual.

According to reports, the 17-year-old was a third-year high school student and lived with her family in the sprawling area. The middle child in a family of five.

What do the authorities see?

Police are investigating the circumstances of the high school student’s death in what is shaping up to be a thriller, until now what led the 17-year-old girl from her school to the bridge remains a mystery.

Reports suggest that the possibility of suicide is being considered, while the possibility of an accident has not been ruled out.

The 17-year-old’s mother and little sister, who went to the spot where Nicoletta was found dead, were sad figures in disbelief.

He was preparing for the Panhellenic Games

The 17-year-old was preparing for national exams and yesterday, just before the death dive, he went to school as usual, where he took part in school tests in history.

However, according to witnesses, after school, he did not take the bus as he did every day, but walked.

According to creta24, a passer-by in BOAK informed the police that he saw a 17-year-old boy on the bridge. There are reports that passing female tourists approached the student and tried to talk to her, but by the time they arrived it was too late.

At the police station of Hersonissos, teachers and students of a 17-year-old school were called to testify.