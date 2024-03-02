Serbian Mafia: “S. jumps on his pistol, J. finishes him standing” – smooth execution lyrics in Vlach

New information is coming out about them Serbian killersIt fell into the hands of the Greeks custodyApparently members of a criminal organization In 2020 Vari committed a total of 4 murders in Attica and Corfu. The ErtNews has acquired parts from ConversationsThe night of January 19, 2020 consisted of executors and moral offenders For double execution in Vlach.

Play a key role in the execution of four members of a rival criminal organization “Skullzary” In our country, Played by an as yet unknown person nicknamed “Zemo”.. He played the role of “Trojan Horse”. Information was extracted from one of the two dead in Corfu, to be passed on to members of the “Kawak”..

In fact, “Zemo” confirmed it He also extracts photographs from the daily lives of individuals He was about to betray. Three victims in Vlachica, Vari and Corfu were pending a “red notice” by the Montenegrin authorities for the establishment of a criminal organization, while the fourth was in Europol but a “signal” for murder in Serbia.

“It's over folks”

“It's over guys, it's over guys”He is heard saying in a recorded message to another Mafia member, “Kavak”, one of the moral masterminds behind the double execution. Varie's vlaches.

ErtNews secured quotes from them ConversationsThe night of January 19, 2020 consisted of executioners and moral criminals. A group of 4 executioners arrive at Varis – Coropio avenue and follow directions to access the restaurant where the mafia boss “Sculzari” is enjoying dinner. Trusted person and their wives.

Inside the bar, Amongst unsuspecting employees and customers, the “Kawak” implementers They will at least shoot 24 times with 9mm pistols. Its two leading members “Skuljari” had no time to reactA victim's wife will get a slight injury on her hand.

In a few moments, the moral and natural teachers interact again in sacred fashion. Laughter can even be heard in some recorded messages.

For her Double mafia executions in Vlachica, tax, executioners paid 1 million eurosAnother amount of money was required Preparatory activities. One played an important role “Trojan Horse” A source of information about members of the “Skuljari” who fled to Greece, the authorities knew only his pseudonym.

Dialogues of Natural and Moral Authors on Double Execution in Vlach

Conversation before execution



– Not in this shop, but in this restaurant I gave them.

– “Sit” her.

– We are in a fast food restaurant.

– Meet there at the fast food restaurant, I said.

– A fast food restaurant is 500 meters away and can be crawled immediately next to the restaurant.

Conversation after execution



– They're over.

– It's over, guys, it's over, guys.

– So the best man, the best man.

– Yes brother.

– We punished them, my brother.

– Let's go, best man, let's go

– I'm having a heart attack, wait, calm down, it's getting dark. Do you swear to mom that L is “gone”?

– and S and L.?

– Yes, yes.

– The girl herself d.

– 12 L per head.

– S. Jumping on his pistol, J. Finished him standing.

– First F. Peeled L. In one shot, S. jumped on his pistol and J. He shot him twice from the side.