Survivor Spoiler Exit 2/29: Elena Amanadito Got This Money – Detailed List

Survivor Spoiler Exit 2/29: Elena Amanadito leaves Survivor after three weeks. Get this money, remember the list

Survivor spoilers depart 2/29: This is week 8 Survivor 2024 is also complete Elena Amanadito has passed

The George Lyons Kicked off her reality show exit competition SKAI, Leaving with Elena Amanadito was not considered optional.

Still The twist is done, locked and Elena is out.

That's not to say she left her mark. Instead it created high expectations that it did not reach for reasons of its own. If you like our opinion, it's a bitter taste and goes early.

Didn't get in from the start, didn't learn the rules of the game properly, didn't score goals. Especially costing the last exit match.

From there, calculate the financial data in Survivor. 1,000 euros Her salary per week. So he stayed for three weeks 3,000 Euros The amount she puts into her account.

Well, not that she was rich, but she took Dominic and played on her name and took her pocket book.

Survivor Spoiler Departure 2/29: Financial List