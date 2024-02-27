M. Macron: “No decision to send European troops to Ukraine, but nothing ruled out”

The French President Emmanuel Macron He announced on Monday New measures to strengthen Ukraine In her fight Against the Russian invasionSaying that Even future deployment of Western ground forces to achieve the goal has not been ruled out Europe to defeat Moscow.

“Today, all issues related to support for Ukraine were discussed freely and openly. No decision was made on sending European NATO forces into Ukraine. However, nothing can be ruled out. Officially (…) today there is no consensus on sending ground troops. We will do everything necessary so that Russia cannot win this war,” the French president said during a press conference after the end of an international summit on support for Ukraine organized by the Élysée.

The French head of state declined to say more about France's position on the issue, citing the need to observe “strategic ambiguity”.

But “I'm not saying France isn't supportive,” he continued. “I am not removing the ambiguity (…) by mentioning names. I am saying that this is one of the options discussed,” he added.

After his meeting with European leaders, Macron painted a grim picture of a tough Russia at home and on the battlefield.

repeated the French President Ukraine's allies are not at war with the Russian people.However”They cannot allow Russia to win in Ukraine.

In the same press conference, he announced her Formation of a new “coalition” to deliver missiles Medium and long range in Ukraine, amid Ukrainian concerns over the amount and timing of ammunition supplies, as Kiev's forces face major shortages.

“We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is necessary for security and stability in Europe. Russia is showing an aggressive attitude not only in Ukraine but in general,” he said.

Increasing Western military aid to Ukraine

her Increasing Western military aid to Ukraine French President Emmanuel Macron announced this during his press conference after the work of the international conference in support of Ukraine held in Paris on Monday.

A group of states wants to supply Kiev with medium- and long-range missiles, The French president said many European countries support the Czech Republic's proposal to jointly buy ammunition outside Europe on Ukraine's behalf.

«We will do whatever it takes to prevent Russia from winning this warEmmanuel Macron stressed that “the defeat of Russia is essential for security and stability in Europe”.

President Macron also said that there are five areas where all countries participating in the conference agree that initiatives should be taken.

This includes cyber security, co-production of weapons systems, strengthening of Ukraine's security capabilities – especially along the border with Belarus – the protection of countries directly threatened by a Russian attack on Ukraine, such as Moldova, and finally, providing assistance to Kiev in demining.

“We must move more decisively towards a war economy,” the French president said, pointing to the possibility of increasing European production of weapons systems.

“Russia is adopting an attitude that threatens not only Ukraine, but all of us,” President Macron said, while on the issue of stationing Western military forces on Ukrainian territory, he said there was no such consensus at this point. One thing, but nothing can be ruled out in the future.

The French president also said action will be taken against countries and companies that violate economic sanctions against Russia.

President Macron decided that the Ukrainian crisis could be an opportunity for Europe's security liberation and announced the decision to convene an international conference on the Ukrainian issue at the level of defense ministers.

K. Mitsotakis: We reaffirmed our solidarity and determination to support Ukraine

The Prime Minister issued statements Kiriakos Mitsotakis After Conference in Ukraine Organized by the President of France Emmanuel Macron for supporting Ukraine.

“Discussions with President Macron and our colleagues are always of particular interest, especially since it is two years since Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine. I believe we have reaffirmed our unity and determination to support Ukraine to best defend itself against Russian aggression.

I think we have reached a structure that I would tell you is not different from the decisions we made in the Council of Europe about how this aid will have a very substantial and effective effect on Ukraine in practice.

Moreover, having heard different views from my colleagues on the issues discussed in the room, I want to assure you that there is no question of sending troops, European forces of NATO, into Ukraine, which is an issue for Greece. No, I believe it is not for most of our bonds,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stated,“There is no question of a European military, and I think that this discussion will distract from the essence of our effort to support Ukraine at the moment.”

It is worth recalling that anxiety prevailed. After a statement by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert FicoSome EU and NATO countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine.

A total of 17 heads of state and four representatives at ministerial level participated in the Paris conference, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The purpose of the meeting was to review all avenues for effective assistance to Ukraine, but to send a message to Moscow that, as Russian propaganda often notes, Kiev's allies are not “tired” but “determined to prevent Russia from making gains in the conflict.” He started it himself”.

Macron: “Russia cannot and must not win this war in Ukraine”

The Emmanuel Macron is not only sending a message to Ukraine, namely unitywith specific measures, but mainly towards Russia. He repeatedly said that Russia should not win the war and that “we will do everything because the security of Ukraine is not the only threat.”

In detail, Macron told the conference, among other things: “Russia cannot and should not win this war in Ukraine for Ukraine. Second, we are engaged in actions to ensure our collective security today and tomorrow. So, clearly, we are talking about our own security, considering the attacks we have faced. Third, we are at war against the Russian people. We all agree that we don't want to get involved

And we are determined to keep escalation under control, as we have successfully done since the beginning of the conflict.”.