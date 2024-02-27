Skrekas: Which products will be reduced by up to 15% – interventions for the baby's milk

Touching on product price reductions of up to 15%, the Development Minister, Kostas Skrekas, talks about the issue of accuracy, which worries families.

Mr. Skregas, in a statement to ERT, said that 25,000 tests had been carried out and more than 12 million in fines had been imposed.

“We all recognize that punctuality is the number one problem facing the Greek family, and for this reason the government's main priority is to address this major problem. That is why we have taken a series of measures. So, we have taken measures to stimulate competition, measures to limit profiteering, we have carried out 25,000 audits, and more profiteering. We have imposed more than 12 million fines on those found to have violated the law. . And, of course, we have taken many measures, some of which, since March 1, have been voted for by opposition parties such as Syriza, the New Left and the Spartans. That is, the measures taken by the government have also recognized that they are trying to solve a difficult puzzle. , that's accurate,” said Mr. Skregas insisted.

New reduced rates bring anti-accuracy measures

Later commenting on the price reduction seen by the consumers, the Minister said that this applies to items such as household cleaning products, personal hygiene products and baby diapers.

“From Friday, when the package of measures we took and passed by the Hellenic Parliament will be fully implemented, the prices of key categories of goods will be reduced by up to 15%. And we will be offering categories such as household cleaners, personal hygiene products, baby diapers, but also basic consumer goods for home life. We are talking about,” said Mr. Skregas said.

“Of course, there are interventions to deal with the phenomenon we have seen in baby milk, which is more expensive than in other European countries. And there, from March 1, many of the first-consumed products will have their prices reduced. So the measures we have taken so far, combined with the measures in place from March 1, will ultimately We hope that will lead to a gradual reduction in inflation,” the minister noted.