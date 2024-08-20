Atlético 2-2: No win in satisfactory match at Teramika

League





20.08.2024 | 00:28

Villarreal and Atlético scored two goals each in the first half, went scoreless in the second half and took a point apiece in their La Liga opener.

The hosts took the lead in the 18th minute through Tanzuma. In fact, in the 36th minute, there was a cross to reverse with Lino, however, a minute later captain Koke sent the ball into his team’s net.

45+5′ (one minute before the end of the first half) Atletico leveled the match again with Chorloth. In the second half, Atletico had a good moment with Peina in the 57th minute, while Pepe’s superb free-kick hit Oblak’s crossbar to make it 2-2 until the end.

1st round results



Athletic Bilbao – Getafe 1-1 (Sandeth 27 – Utsey 64′)

(Sandeth 27 – Utsey 64′) Betis – Girona 1-1 (Bartra 6′ – Misehui 72′)

(Bartra 6′ – Misehui 72′) Zelda – Alaves 2-1 (17′ Quique Garcia, 66′ Swedberg – 84′ Aspas)

(17′ Quique Garcia, 66′ Swedberg – 84′ Aspas) Las Palmas – Seville 2-2 (25′ Alex Suarez, 34′ Sanchez – 42′ Nianzu own goal, 71′ Ramirez)

(25′ Alex Suarez, 34′ Sanchez – 42′ Nianzu own goal, 71′ Ramirez) Osasuna – Leganes 1-1 (22′ Kruth – 79′ Soriano)

(22′ Kruth – 79′ Soriano) Valencia – Barcelona 1-2 (44′ Duro – 45+5′, 49′ Lewandowski)

(44′ Duro – 45+5′, 49′ Lewandowski) Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano 1-2 (Fruit 67′ – 84′ Cameo, 90+8 Tumbled)

(Fruit 67′ – 84′ Cameo, 90+8 Tumbled) Mallorca – Real Madrid 1-1 (53′ Murigi / 13′ Rodrigo)

(53′ Murigi / 13′ Rodrigo) Valladolid – Espanyol 1-0 (23′ Morrow)

(23′ Morrow) Villarreal – Atletico 2-2 (18′ Tanzuma, 37′ Auto. Koke – 20′ Llorente – 45+5′ Chorloth)

Next match day

