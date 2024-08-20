Atlético 2-2: No win in satisfactory match at Teramika

League
Villarreal and Atlético scored two goals each in the first half, went scoreless in the second half and took a point apiece in their La Liga opener.
The hosts took the lead in the 18th minute through Tanzuma. In fact, in the 36th minute, there was a cross to reverse with Lino, however, a minute later captain Koke sent the ball into his team’s net.
45+5′ (one minute before the end of the first half) Atletico leveled the match again with Chorloth. In the second half, Atletico had a good moment with Peina in the 57th minute, while Pepe’s superb free-kick hit Oblak’s crossbar to make it 2-2 until the end.
1st round results
- Athletic Bilbao – Getafe 1-1 (Sandeth 27 – Utsey 64′)
- Betis – Girona 1-1 (Bartra 6′ – Misehui 72′)
- Zelda – Alaves 2-1 (17′ Quique Garcia, 66′ Swedberg – 84′ Aspas)
- Las Palmas – Seville 2-2 (25′ Alex Suarez, 34′ Sanchez – 42′ Nianzu own goal, 71′ Ramirez)
- Osasuna – Leganes 1-1 (22′ Kruth – 79′ Soriano)
- Valencia – Barcelona 1-2 (44′ Duro – 45+5′, 49′ Lewandowski)
- Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano 1-2 (Fruit 67′ – 84′ Cameo, 90+8 Tumbled)
- Mallorca – Real Madrid 1-1 (53′ Murigi / 13′ Rodrigo)
- Valladolid – Espanyol 1-0 (23′ Morrow)
- Villarreal – Atletico 2-2 (18′ Tanzuma, 37′ Auto. Koke – 20′ Llorente – 45+5′ Chorloth)
Next match day
- 23/8 20:00 Zelda – Valencia
- 23/8 22:30 Sevilla – Villarreal
- 24/8 18:00 Osasuna – Mallorca
- 24/8 20:00 Barcelona – Athletic Bilbao
- 24/8 22:30 Espanyol – Real Sociedad
- 24/8 22:30 Getafe – Rayo
- 25/8 18:00 Real – Valladolid
- 25/8 20:00 Leganes – Las Palmas
- 25/8 20:15 Alaves – Betis
- 25/8 22:30 Atletico – Girona