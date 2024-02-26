Several NATO and EU member states are considering sending troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said today.

Ficho, who has long voiced his opposition to providing weapons systems to Ukraine, has taken a stance that some describe as pro-Russian. Other European leaders have yet to comment.

NATO had no comment on Fitzow's statements

The Slovak prime minister's statements were made ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris, where European leaders will discuss the Ukrainian issue today, which Fico himself will attend.

Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine

“I limit these (ready) positions (before today's session) to saying that some NATO and EU countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis,” Fitzow told reporters after the council meeting. Defense of Slovakia. “I cannot say for what purpose, what they will do there,” he added, clarifying that his country, which is a member of the European Union and NATO, would not send troops to Ukraine.

NATO members are supplying Kiev with billions of dollars worth of arms and ammunition and training Ukrainian soldiers. But world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, insist NATO wants to avoid direct conflict with Russia, which could lead to world war. “NATO or NATO allies are not part of the conflict,” the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, reiterated on February 14.

When asked about the issue, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala replied, “The Czech Republic is certainly not ready to send troops to Ukraine, nobody should worry about that.”

Increased risk

Ficho said there was a risk of escalation of the war in Ukraine and could not divulge further information.

Some 20 European leaders are expected to deliver a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris today, calling for Europe to firmly stand behind Ukraine and refute the Kremlin's narrative that Russia will surely win the war in its third year.

French President Emmanuel Macron's convening of the emergency session shows that the West's strategy in Ukraine has failed, Ficho said. Although the topics under discussion “give him chills”, he said he would participate in a constructive spirit.

