Panathinaikos AKTR will look for a big double against Real Madrid for the first time since 2013.

29.02.2024 | 10:48

He has a tough task ahead of him in Madrid as he faces Real at a ground where he has won since 2013.

Panathinaikos' AKTOR goes into battle against Real in Madrid, and his escape mission is by definition difficult. (21:45, NovaSports Prime, Match Center from SPORT24).

The last time the Greens left Real home smiling was in 2013, when they advanced to the Euroleague Top-16 with a 74-73 win on March 21 of that year.

At the time, Argyris Pedolakis was the technical leader of the Greens, while Dimitris Diamantidis was the tournament's Most Valuable Player with 14 points (2/5 three-pointers) and 8 assists.

Shamrock's many visits to the Madrid team's headquarters have not been successful, however things look different now as both the ambitions and dynamics of Panathinaikos Aktor have risen significantly.

Detailed results from 2013:

22/1/15 Real Madrid v Panathinaikos 86-65 (Top-16)

11/16/16 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 87-84 (Regular Season)

8/3/18 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 92-75 (Regular Season)

4/25/18 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 81-74 (Playoffs)

4/27/18 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 89-82 (Playoffs)

19/12/18 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 89-68 (Regular Season)

4/17/19 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 75-72 (Playoffs)

4/19/19 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 78-63 (Playoffs)

2/24/20 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 96-78 (Regular Season)

27/1/21 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 76-66 (Regular Season)

1/2/23 Real Madrid – Panathinaikos 83-68 (Regular Season)

Ergin Ataman's side have their toughest game of the Euroleague regular season ahead of them and they will be looking to celebrate a great finish at a venue that is easy for any opponent.