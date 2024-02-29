Russia: Spokesman Says Funeral Homes Threatened Not to Allow Mortuaries to Carry Navalny's Body

Companions of the deceased Russian Opposition politician Alexei Navalny Said today that efforts to lease a Mortuary They were prevented by unidentified men from taking the body for his funeral in Moscow tomorrow.

The Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Jarmis said in a statement On the social networking site X, unidentified persons threatened funeral parlors holding hearses over the phone, resulting in none of the funeral parlors accepting to transport the body.

“At first we were not allowed to rent Alexey's farewell party hall. “Funeralists tell us that even a mortuary will not accept to take his body there, since funerals must now take place in the church,” Jarmis wrote in X.

Another close ally, Ivan Zhdanov, said Navalny's team would find a solution anyway.

Navalny, who died on February 16 at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison colony, will be buried in the Russian capital on Friday after a funeral at a church in the southeastern district where his family lived.

Allies of the Kremlin critic promised to broadcast the burial ceremony live, criticizing authorities for not allowing his body to be displayed for pilgrimage.

The Kremlin said it had nothing to do with such plans.

Today Navalny's allies are calling on those who wish to attend his funeral to pay their respects at 7pm on Friday at key locations in their home cities. local time.

Based on previous rallies by Navalny supporters – which Russian officials have branded US-backed extremists – there is likely to be a heavy police presence and authorities will crack down on anything they deem to resemble a political demonstration under protest laws.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, said she was unsure whether the funeral would be peaceful or whether the police would arrest those who attended.

Navalny's allies accused President Vladimir Putin of killing him because the Russian leader could not bear the thought of Navalny being released in a possible prisoner exchange.

They have not presented any evidence to support this allegation, but have promised to describe how he was killed and by whom.

The Kremlin has denied state involvement in his death and said it was unaware of any deal for Navalny's release. His death certificate — according to his associates — said he died of natural causes.