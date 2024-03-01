“I took it so hard that I even got help from a doctor.”

The George Liakas He found himself called face to face In an in-depth interview about his life and career on television.

The well-known journalist and host of the program “Proino” mentioned the period of divorce with Fay Skortas and the new everyday life that their sons had to adapt to.

“I am a child of divorced parents. And a child of badly divorced parents. In the early years I stayed with my mother and they separated with great conflict. The thing is, over the years, my mother disappeared from my life. I don't want to say under what circumstances, for what reason.. .” Giorgos Liakas said early on about his own parents' separation.

“Fay Skortas and I parted very sweetly and amicably”

On his divorce from Fay Skortas: “It was a mutual decision, a peaceful and pleasant separation. I don't want the children to feel like their father is abandoning them, as happened to me with one of my parents. I took it very hard. I also got help, went to the doctor. It was very difficult. period.”

“On the other hand, what I found very difficult as a child is that I try to be as close as possible to my children. And I'm not talking materialistically. Their mother and their father, the children have two great parents, but mainly the children spend quality time on certain things,” said Giorgos Liakas. .

“I was very lucky to meet Fai, she inspired me to become a father”

In another part of the interview, Giorgos Liakas said: “We parted very sweetly and peacefully. Obviously two people do not get along, it comes out. I consider myself very lucky that I met Faye in my life. Faye made me a father, I could never have been a father. He is very good. Mother (…) This is the most important thing in my relationship with Faye”, said Giorgos Liakas.

“I'm also a very serious person and Fay is a serious person. So, dangerously, the relationship of these people is conflicted. We never fought, I'll say it again…” Giorgos Liakas concluded about their breakup as a guest of Nikos Hatsinicola.