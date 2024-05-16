Stock market: Alpha – ETE pulls in at edge of 1,500 units

Last updated 15:05

By Manos Hachladakis

The Athens market is engaged in balancing exercises amid opposing forces, with buyers and sellers competing at Alpha Bank and Ethniki respectively.

In particular, the general index is steadily moving downwards, but with small losses slightly lower than the end of last year, now at 1,490 points with -0.2%.

Turnover is moving at a low level of 51 million euros at 16 million pieces.

The Bank Index was down 0.15% at 1,307, the FTSE was down 0.1% at 3,614 and the FTSEM Mid Cap was up 0.3% at 2,394.

After a two-day break earlier in the week, but with minor losses, Athens Avenue yesterday returned to the strong momentum it showed in May, with buyers prevailing state-by-state and sending DG to a new 13-year high and a psychological milestone of a breather 1,500 units.

Indeed, yesterday’s strong 1.5% rise came with a substantial advance against European indices, and the generally positive investment climate internationally, with no surprise in the US inflation measure yesterday in particular. Analysts predicted.

Domestically, the focus is again on the corporate results front, with Alpha reporting a strong first quarter ahead of the start, while Eurobank and Hellenic Energy ( ELPE ) are expected after the closing hours.

On the dashboard

As mentioned above, interest in today’s session is monopolized by Alpha Bank and Ethniki, but in the opposite direction.

Alpha continued to rise by 1.8% to 1.67 euros in the first quarter, after a net profit of 211 million and a return to shareholders of 122 million.

On the contrary, the national team, which was stellar in the past, is adjusting steadily today by -1.88% to 8.34 euros.

These two titles made up 40% of the day’s total turnover, for a total of 51 million euros at this time of 21 million euros.

Signs are divided in the other two of the banking sector, but in lower tones, Piraeus, which fell behind yesterday (-0.1%), continues at -0.5%, while Eurobank strengthens by 0.6% in view of its own announcements. First quarter.

From there, OTE at +1% set its sights on 15 euros and VioHalco at +2%, while Jumbo, which performed yesterday, fell 1.6%, and ELPE, Motor Oil and Lambda posted losses. About 1.1%.

Activity was more intense in the mid-caps, where Laviform continued unbeaten with fresh gains of 2.9%, Kiri Kiri rallied 4.2% and Intralot rose strongly +2.8, followed by Intracom +1.8%.

Conversely, Intrakat is under significant pressure at -2.2%.

Sellers are the clear lead in the group’s overall picture, with 67 stocks moving down against 53.

Film internationally

In the US, indices closed yesterday with strong gains, with the Nasdaq (+1.4%) and new all-time records within striking distance of 40,000 points after positive news for the S&P 500 (+1.2%) and the Dow Jones. Before inflation, futures continue to be slightly higher today.

The Dow Jones +0.03%, the S&P 500 +0.09% and the Nasdaq +0.11%.

However, in Europe, investors continue to show tension, with indices slightly “in the red”, German DAX -0.3%, French CAC 40 -0.43%, British FTSE 100 unchanged and pan-European Stoxx 50 0.27%.

Earlier in the day, Asian indexes were higher, led by Wall Street, with the Nikkei gaining 1.4% in Japan.

However, stocks now have the bond market on their side, as the increase in pressures over the past few days has been noticeable, with the yield on 10-year US, above 4.5% yesterday, now falling. 4.333%, 2-year at 4.747%, Greek 10-year at 3.432%,

Finally, the oil market has stabilized with contracts in the $80 range without specific changes, with Brent at $83 a barrel today and WTI at $78.9.